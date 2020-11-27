Sheffield United-West Brom Preview

Slaven Bilic has no concerns over his side's desire or hunger, but acknowledged West Brom's Premier League struggles are down to "a bit of everything".

West Brom were hard done by as they lost to Manchester United last week, having a penalty harshly overturned following a VAR review.

Bilic's side impressed at Old Trafford, yet their sixth defeat of the season left them in 19th, without a win to their name.

They are above only Sheffield United, who visit the Hawthorns on Saturday in what could already prove a crucial clash at the bottom.

"We are hungry enough, I'm sure they are the same, it'll be a very interesting and big game," Bilic said. "Although it's still early days it's a big game for both teams.

"For them it's a second season and that syndrome, it's only human you drop a little bit or you are not so crazy or enthusiastic.

"For us we are newcomers and trying to find our way and position in every game. It's a bit of unluckiness, late goals, decisions. It's the whole package. It's a little bit of everything. Maybe a couple of injuries, a slow start and the confidence goes down."

Chris Wilder, meanwhile, has been boosted by the return to fitness of Lys Mousset, who scored six league goals last season but has been out injured at the start of this campaign.

"We've got big games coming up and Lys is a big game player, he comes alive in those as we've all seen in the past," Wilder told the Sheffield Star.

"Lys will be involved when we go there. We all know what Lys is capable of doing and he's been showing that behind the scenes since starting again."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Brom - Conor Gallagher

Midfielder Gallagher has been a real bright spark for West Brom this season, and he turned in an impressive display against United, winning the penalty which was subsequently overturned. In total, he created four chances for his team-mates at Old Trafford, registering a 92.7 per cent passing accuracy.

Sheffield United - Lys Mousset

The Blades are in dire need of a goalscorer, and Mousset may just provide them with that firepower. No team has scored fewer than the four goals United have mustered so far this term.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- This is the first ever Premier League meeting between West Brom and Sheffield United, the 885th different fixture to be played in the competition.

- The Blades won both meetings the last time they faced West Brom in a top-flight campaign, winning 2-0 away and 3-0 at home in the 1972-73 season.

- Both West Brom and Sheffield United are winless in their nine Premier League games this season, with the Baggies only failing to win any of their first 10 to a league season in 1985-86, and the Blades only doing so in 1990-91.

- If this game between West Brom and Sheffield United finishes level, it will be just the third season in Premier League history that two sides have failed to win any of their opening 10 games, after 2012-13 (Reading and QPR) and 2018-19 (Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town).

- Coming into this weekend's games, no team has conceded more Premier League goals this season than West Brom (18), while no side has scored fewer than Sheffield United (4).