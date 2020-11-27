Manchester United-Southampton Preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes with having the same influence as former Red Devils superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes - a Portugal team-mate of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo - has made a sensational impact since joining United in January.

United's talisman has scored 21 goals in 35 appearances and provided 13 assists, winning 22 of the matches he has featured in.

"He does definitely have that presence and an influence and impact on his team-mates, you can just look at results we've had since he came in," the United boss said in a press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Southampton.

"He's got loads of energy, leadership, he's a team player which is the key here now for us going forward. Some players will have to sit games out and rest. I wasn't looking forward to telling Bruno when he was rested against Leipzig but he was absolutely no problem, the same as Marcus.

"They know this season is challenging and that's how we build this team, the culture of the team - it's about the team, not individuals and Bruno has proved that over and over, that's it's the team before 'I'."

United have won all three of their away games in the league this term, though are set to be without Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay on Sunday.

Southampton's three-match losing streak was ended by Wolves last time out, as they drew 1-1 at Molineux.

"I think in the last weeks we have made some good progress in our game. It's good to watch how the guys are playing at the moment," said Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"We've had really tough games such as Everton, Aston Villa which was tough as they are a very good side. We showed we can compete with these teams."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton - Theo Walcott

Walcott may well be an injury doubt for the hosts, though if the 31-year-old does feature, he has the chance to build on a great record against United. Walcott has scored three Premier League goals against the Red Devils, with all of these coming at a different ground.

Manchester United - Marcus Rashford

Rashford netted from the spot in a Champions League win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the week, and with the service of Fernandes and United's other creative talents, will be aiming to carry that form into the Premier League.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- United have not lost any of their last nine Premier League away games against Southampton (W5 D4). Their only defeat at St Mary's in the competition came back in August 2003 (0-1).

- Southampton have won each of their last three Premier League home games, winning 2-0 each time. They last won four in a row at St Mary's back in May 2016.

- United have won their last seven Premier League away games - they have never won eight in a row on the road in the top-flight before. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are looking to win their first four away games to a league season for the third time in their history, also doing so in 1913-14 and 1985-86.

- Only Les Ferdinand (5), Nicolas Anelka (4) and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (4) have scored a Premier League goal against United at more different venues than Walcott.

- Since his debut in the competition, United's Fernandes has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other player in the competition (24 - 14 goals, 10 assists), while only Kevin De Bruyne (74) has created more chances than the Portuguese (56).

- No player has scored the winning goal in more different Premier League games than Fernandes this season, with the Portuguese netting the winner in all four of United's victories so far this term.