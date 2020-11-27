Burnley-Manchester City Preview

Sergio Aguero still has plenty of match-winning moments to deliver for Manchester City before he decides on his future, says Pep Guardiola.

Aguero returned from his latest lay-off with a brief appearance in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

The 32-year-old will now have eyes on Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley, who City have beaten 5-0 in each of the last three meetings at the Etihad Stadium in all competitions.

Aguero's deal expires at the end of 2020-21, and though Guardiola said talks will take place, for now he wants to see his talisman back at full fitness.

"He's going to give us some good moments this season," Guardiola said. "He's still not in his best condition.

"His injury was long. He needs to be so sharp, the quality to score in the box. We don't have doubts but he need a bit of time, training sessions and the minutes he will have.

"After that he has seven months ahead to show. He deserves with the club the fair talks to do what is best for him, for the club, for everyone. I was lucky to play as a manager with incredible players. He was one of these for sure. But as a human being, I've never found a big star to be like him."

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, is hoping to have Nick Pope fit after Burnley's goalkeeper sustained a head injury in the win over Crystal Palace, though should the England international be unavailable, the Clarets' boss has faith in understudy Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

"Obviously Bailey has been waiting patiently," Dyche said. "He has rounded himself into a better goalkeeper and has a better presence physically and credit to him because he has worked really hard. I think he is improving all the time."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City - Sergio Aguero

There is no doubt Aguero's absence has been felt this season, and the Argentine forward will be eager to kick-start this season. Should he score, Burnley would become the eighth different side against whom he has reached double figures in terms of goals.

Burnley - Chris Wood

Burnley clinched their first win of the season against Crystal Palace last time out, with Wood netting the only goal of the game. No side has scored fewer goals than the Clarets this season (4), with only West Brom (6) failing to score in more different games than Burnley (5), so their front man will likely be crucial if they are to get a result in Manchester.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Burnley have won just one of their 12 Premier League meetings with City (D3 L8), beating them 1-0 in March 2015. The Clarets have shipped more Premier League goals against the Citizens than they have versus any other side (34).

- At home, City have won their last six meetings with Burnley by an aggregate score of 24-2. In the history of the Football League, only Notts County have won four successive home games by five or more goals against a specific opponent (all competitions), doing so against Port Vale between October 1893 and February 1907.

- City have failed to score more than once in any of their last six Premier League games, having netted at least twice in each of their seven previous matches. They last had a longer run of failing to score more than once in a league match between March-September 2006 (14 games).

- Burnley are looking to pick up back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since June, having won their first game of the 2020-21 campaign last time out against Palace.

- City's Riyad Mahrez has scored four goals in his last three Premier League appearances against Burnley, while he's only netted more overall in the competition against Watford (7) than he has versus the Clarets (5).