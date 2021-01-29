Tottenham Hotspur-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane is set to miss several weeks due to injury, and Jose Mourinho acknowledged Gareth Bale must make the most of a potential moment to step up.

Kane injured both ankles as Spurs went down 3-1 to Liverpool on Thursday, with Mourinho subsequently confirming the problem was quite serious.

Spurs head to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday – they lost 3-0 in the corresponding fixture last season.

Mourinho was hesitant when asked if Bale, who came on against Liverpool, was the player to replace Kane.

"I don't think Gareth is a striker and I don't think he likes to play as a striker," he said. "It was something we spoke about when he joined us and he was very objective with me by saying that he doesn't feel he is a left winger like he was before, or a number 10 like he was before, too. The position he likes to play is the position where we are playing him every minute we are giving him which is on the right side of attack. When Harry plays, starting or coming from the bench, that's his position in our team.

"But (Bale) played 90 minutes in the cup and that for him is a big impact for him, to play 90 minutes. It's a crucial moment for him, he's feeling better and better. When you lose a player of Harry's quality and dimension the other guys have to step up and hopefully he can help us."

Graham Potter, meanwhile, has been delighted with the form of Alexis Mac Allister, who has created two goals in the last three games, including the winner in Brighton's last Premier League match.

"Alexis, I think since he has come into the team has shown more and more what he can bring and we are happy for him," Potter said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Yves Bissouma

Former Lille midfielder Bissouma has come into his own this campaign, and scored a stunner in Brighton's FA Cup win over Blackpool Town last time out.

Tottenham – Son Heung-min

With Kane out and Bale reluctant to play through the middle, it seems likely that Son, rather than Carlos Vinicius, will lead Spurs' line on Sunday. The South Korea star had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside against Liverpool, though his last league strike came against Leeds United on January 2.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Mourinho has lost both of his away Premier League matches against Brighton, losing in 2017-18 and 2018/19 with Man United – Mourinho has never lost three consecutive away league games against an opponent in his entire managerial career.

• Tottenham have lost just one of their last 12 away Premier League games (W6 D5), with that defeat coming at Liverpool in December.

• Brighton have taken four points from their last two Premier League games (W1 D1), as many as from their previous eight in the competition (W0 D4 L4). The Seagulls are looking to keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since October 2018.

• Spurs have won 10 of their 15 top-flight matches against Brighton (67 per cent) – their second-best win ratio against a team they have played more than 10 times in the top-flight, behind only Swansea City (13/18, 72 per cent).

• Coming into this matchday, Tottenham have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games than any other side this season, while no side has conceded fewer in this timeframe this term than Brighton (one).