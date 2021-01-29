Burnley-Chelsea Preview

Thomas Tuchel understands winning trophies is all that matters at Chelsea, though the former Paris Saint-Germain coach has realistic aims for his first half-season in charge.

Tuchel, sacked by PSG over Christmas, replaced Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat earlier this week.

A run of five Premier League defeats from eight games proved the end of Lampard, though Tuchel only managed a 0-0 draw in his first match in charge, against Wolves on Wednesday.

Tuchel's second game will see Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and the German, who has signed an 18-month contract with an option for a further year, knows there is only one task that matters.

"In the end at Chelsea, it is about results," Tuchel told a news conference. "I'm very realistic that I'm in a club whose DNA it is to win and go for trophies, and I'm here to challenge for every trophy we play for. Realistically, this year it's the Champions League and the FA Cup."

Burnley head to west London in fine form, having followed up their 1-0 win at Anfield with a 3-2 victory over an excellent Aston Villa side.

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, revealed that Burnley are still looking to add to their squad before Monday's deadline, though he had no imminent deals to report as of Friday.

"Not at the moment," Dyche told a news conference when asked if his club were close to bringing anyone in. "Still trying and looking at things, but it's very difficult at the moment. We'll wait and see, there's maybes."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chelsea – Hakim Ziyech

Playing predominantly on the right of a front three, Ziyech created a game-high four chances for Chelsea against Wolves, and the Morocco international's ability to pick a precise pass or deliver an exquisite cross may be needed to break down what is likely to be a stubborn Burnley defence.

Burnley – Dwight McNeil

Winger McNeil scored with what was almost certainly a cross as Burnley fought back to beat Villa, before then teeing up Chris Wood's winner. His workrate and pace down the left will present the Clarets with a vital outball.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Chelsea have lost one of their 13 Premier League games against Burnley (W9 D3), losing 2-3 on the opening day of the 2017-18 season at Stamford Bridge as reigning champions.

• Chelsea are winless in three home league games, last having a longer league run without a victory at Stamford Bridge in May 2016 under Guus Hiddink (five games).

• Burnley are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2019. Meanwhile, the last time they won three consecutive top-flight games all against sides starting the day in the top half of the table was in March 1965.

• In their 0-0 draw with Wolves last time out, Chelsea recorded 78.9 per cent possession and 832 successful passes, the Blues' highest figures in a Premier League home match since we have this data available (2003-04).

• Of all keepers to have played at least twice this season, only Manchester City's Ederson (61 per cent) has kept a clean sheet in a higher share of their games than Chelsea's Édouard Mendy (50 per cent).