Southampton-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has no concerns that defender Ben White may have his head turned amid reported interest from some of the Premier League's biggest sides, while Danny Ings could be set to make his Southampton comeback on Monday.

Potter's team have been lauded for their displays this season, though they have managed just 10 points so far – however, they fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Liverpool last time out.

White, who spent last season on loan at Leeds United, has been a key figure in defence. Brighton turned down numerous offers from the Whites in the off season, with the centre-back then signing a new deal.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have all been linked with the 23-year-old, but Potter is not worried.

"I have no worries about Ben getting his head turned at all," he said. "He is a level-headed guy that wants to play. "Of course he wants to play football at the highest level, just like you want all your players to have those ambitions. But he gets down his head down and gets on with his work and he was totally professional in summer, despite the noise from outside which you can't control."

Brighton host south-coast rivals Southampton on Monday, and the Saints may well have their talisman Ings – who has been out since the start of November due to injury – back leading the line.

"Yesterday was his first time training with the team," Hasenhuttl, whose side lost 3-2 to Manchester United last time out, said on Friday. "We must have a look at how his body reacts to the training, and then we can say more, but he looked good yesterday."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion – Ben White

With the support of his manager, White will be eager to continue his impressive form in Brighton's backline, especially if he is to go up against Ings, who has scored five league goals so far this season.

Southampton – James Ward-Prowse

Southampton captain Ward-Prowse has scored three direct free-kick goals in the Premier League this season, 50 per cent of the total netted in the competition so far this term. The last player to score more in a single campaign was Yaya Toure in 2013-14 (four).

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Brighton are winless in their six Premier League meetings with Southampton (D4 L2), conceding at least once in all six of these games.

• Southampton have played more Premier League games without defeat against Brighton than they have any other side in the competition (six – W2 D4). In all competitions, Saints are unbeaten in their last seven against the Seagulls (W3 D4).

• Only Chelsea (11) have had more different scorers in the Premier League this season than Brighton (nine, excluding own goals). Neal Maupay (four) and Solly March (two) are currently the only players to have scored more than once for the Seagulls in this season's competition.

• Danny Welbeck has been involved in six goals in his last three starts against Southampton in all competitions (four goals, tow assists). Against no side has he scored more goals in all competitions in his career than he has against Saints (five).

• Ward-Prowse (26 goals, 24 assists) is one of just four players to register 50+ goal involvements for Southampton in the Premier League, after Matt Le Tissier (G100 A63), James Beattie (G68 A24) and Marian Pahars (G42 A14).