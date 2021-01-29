Wolverhampton-Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace's latest addition Jean-Philippe Mateta is ready and available for selection, says Roy Hodgson, who is thrilled with how the striker has settled since his move from Mainz.

Mateta could not feature in either of Palace's last two games but is in line to be available for an Eagles debut when they host Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 23-year-old netted 10 times in all competitions this season for Mainz before his switch to south London, and Hodgson is delighted to have the forward available.

"He's been good," Hodgson said. "Unfortunately at the moment the training sessions you do with so many games tend to be fairly condensed and you don't do a lot of work over big areas, it's often much more small area work. It will be nice to see him when he can stretch his legs and play in a more 11-a-side area.

"He's settled in very well, he seems like a very bright player and a bright person. We believe in him and believe that he will have a good future at the club. He's in the squad but I'm not prepared to say at the moment whether he's starting or not."

Wolves have won both of their matches against Palace this season, having also played them earlier in January in the FA Cup third round, but Nuno Espirito Santo is anticipating a stern test.

"Every match is different, and every competition is different. What we expect is a tough match, like all of the matches against Palace have been through time," he said. "It's a very competitive team, it's a good squad and I have huge admiration for their manager. Roy is someone who I really appreciate and we expect a tough match."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Crystal Palace – Wilfried Zaha

Zaha has scored nine goals in 17 Premier League appearances this season – only in 2018-19 (10) has he scored more in a single campaign in the competition.

Wolves – Willian Jose

Raul Jimenez's head injury has hit Wolves hard, but they now have a replacement in the form of Willian Jose, who has joined on loan from Real Sociedad. "He's one solution more and a good option for us to decide on. He's a good player, he's integrated well," said Nuno.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Palace have lost their last three matches against Wolves in all competitions, failing to score in each defeat – the Eagles have never lost four in a row against Wolves.

• Only West Bromwich Albion (48) have conceded more Premier League goals this season than Crystal Palace (36). The Eagles' ratio of 1.8 goals conceded per game is their second highest in a single Premier League campaign, after 1997-98 (1.9).

• Wolves are winless in their last seven Premier League games (D3 L4), last having a longer run without victory in the competition between February 2012-August 2018 (17 games).

• Only Tottenham have scored more goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League games than Palace this season, with a league-high 29% of the Eagles' goals coming in this timeframe (7/24). Last season, Palace only scored once in the opening 15 minutes.

