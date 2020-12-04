Fulham-Manchester City Preview

Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 700th game when Manchester City host Fulham on Saturday and he hopes to double that tally before he retires.

The Spaniard's glittering career in management has seen him ply his trade in three countries, winning top-flight titles in Spain, Germany and England.

His pursuit of a third Premier League crown continues with the visit of Fulham, which will also mark his 250th match at the City helm.

Guardiola has enjoyed the kind of dominance over many opponents in a coaching career that began with Barcelona B in 2007, and he hopes there is still a long way to go yet.

"Seven hundred games," said the 49-year-old when asked about the milestone. "I will do 700 more then retire. I never expected it.

"It's good to have 700 games with few defeats in these games, for all the players and staff we had in Barca B, first team, Bayern [Munich] and here It's a great number, with all the people we made incredible things together and hopefully we can do more in the future."

Though Fulham's recent record against City is a dismal one, Scott Parker's side at least head into Saturday's clash on the back of a hard-earned win over high-flying Leicester City.

"Monday's done a lot for morale. I harp on about keeping morale and spirits high," Parker said. "We haven't won many games but when you get a positive result against a tough team it helps. With that brings extra confidence and belief, it's something to build on - not just for Saturday but the remainder of the season."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City – Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez is City's highest Premier League goalscorer this season with four goals, netting a hat-trick last time out against Burnley. Each of the Algerian's last eight Premier League goals have been scored at the Etihad.

Fulham – Ivan Cavaleiro

Former Wolves winger Cavaleiro sent a dreadful penalty way over the bar in a defeat to Everton, but responded with a coolly taken spot-kick in Monday's win over Leicester City. If Fulham are to get anything, his pace on the break could be crucial.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• City have won each of their last nine meetings with Fulham in all competitions, netting 27 goals while conceding just three in this run.

• City are looking to win back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season, netting as many goals in their 5-0 victory against Burnley last time out as they had in their previous six Premier League games combined.

• Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their last 39 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W35 D4), winning the last seven in a row by an aggregate score of 21-1.

• Following their 2-1 win at Leicester last time out, Fulham are looking to pick up consecutive away Premier League victories for the first time since August 2013, while they last won two in a row on the road within the same season back in May 2011.

• Since his Premier League debut in August 2013, Kevin De Bruyne has provided 71 assists in the Premier League, at least eight more than any other player – this despite the Belgian playing just three games across the first two seasons in that run.