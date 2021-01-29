Sheffield United-Manchester City Preview

Saturday's top-versus-bottom clash in the Premier League between Manchester City and Sheffield United threatens to be more competitive than billed, says Pep Guardiola.

Chris Wilder's United claimed only their second top-flight win of the season on Wednesday, stunning Manchester United 2-1.

The result ensured City took first place heading into this round of fixtures and, temporarily at least, they will move four points clear of United should they beat the Blades.

Guardiola, though, sees plenty of cause for concern.

"Sheffield United is a team that is alive," said Guardiola. "It is not easy with the results they have got this season and that speaks incredibly well about Chris, his staff and the players.

"The result against United speaks for itself. Everybody knows how difficult it is to win at Old Trafford.

"I think the reason why they are still a team and they are alive is because they are together for a long time with the same manager and they believe each other a lot.

"It is always uncomfortable to us, that system, the 5-3-2, it is difficult to attack, that is why I'm a little bit concerned about the game."

The Blades have won four of their last five games in all competitions, though Wilder joked he has no idea how to stop City.

"I haven't got a clue! It was quite funny, Robbie Savage was doing the coverage of the West Brom game and the commentator said 'if Chris Wilder's watching this how does he stop Man City?' Robbie Savage said he'll come up with a plan," Wilder said.

"I was chuckling and I text Rob and I said, 'Rob, I haven't got a clue! Give us a clue because I haven't got a clue how to stop this side. We'll try and muster something up."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City - Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez scored and assisted in City's 5-0 thrashing of West Brom. Ten of his last 12 league goal involvements have been in 5-0 wins (eight goals, two assists), with the exception being a goal and assist in City's 2-5 defeat against his former club Leicester City earlier this season.

Sheffield United - Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale has kept just one league clean sheet this season, and made an error at Old Trafford, but was let off the hook with Harry Maguire adjudged to have committed a foul. If the Blades are to snatch another against-the-odds result, Ramsdale will have to up his game.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•City are unbeaten in their last 11 home games against Sheffield United in all competitions (W6 D5), since a 3-2 league defeat at Maine Road in October 1987, with Chris Wilder playing the full 90 minutes for the Blades.

•City have kept a clean sheet in each of their last eight each home league matches against Sheffield United - in English league football, the last team to keep nine home clean sheets in a row against an opponent was Liverpool vs Stoke between 1983 and 2014.

•Only West Brom vs Liverpool (0) have scored fewer goals in their first nine Premier League meetings against an opponent than Sheffield United vs Man City (one). No team has ever scored just one goal in their first 10 games against an opponent in the competition.

•City's Ilkay Gundogan is enjoying his best ever goalscoring season in his top-flight league career, netting seven Premier League goals so far this term. He could become the first German player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.

•Following their 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in the week, Sheffield United are aiming to win away at both Manchester clubs in the same top-flight season for the first time since 1973-74. The last side to do so in the top-flight was Liverpool in 2008-09.