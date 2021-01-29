Aston Villa-Southampton Preview

Aston Villa dominated for much of their clash with Burnley on Wednesday, only for the Clarets to snatch a 3-2 win, but Dean Smith is staying positive.

Two of the season's surprise packages meet on Saturday, as 10th-placed Villa travel to Southampton.

Both sides have struggled to maintain their form in recent weeks, with Villa winning just one of their last five Premier League matches, while Southampton have just one win in seven - albeit that came against defending champions Liverpool.

"We're closer to the top four than the bottom four. We've added quality and started the season well. We're still disappointed with results that have gone against us," said Villa boss Smith.

"We stayed up last season with the run that we had, then we've added quality and I think we've started the season well.

"We're disappointed with some of the games we've been beaten in. We've had some referee's decisions that have gone against us - Manchester City, Manchester United, West Ham and Brighton to name four of them.

"We haven't had an awful lot go with us in that department but we're comfortable with how we're playing and how we've attacked a lot of the games.

"It's been rare that I've walked away from a game and thought 'we haven't competed today'."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is also staying calm, and suggested the Saints - who have been linked with Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles - could add to their squad before Monday's deadline.

"Still possible," said Hasenhuttl. "We have a few days to go and we hope that we get another signing. Maybe on loan."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southampton - Shane Long

Long is very much a back up forward now for Southampton, but he has a fine record against Villa; he has been directly involved in 12 goals in 16 Premier League appearances against them.

Aston Villa - Jack Grealish

Villa captain Grealish has been involved in 14 Premier League goals in 18 games this season (six goals, eight assists), the same number he was involved in 36 appearances last season (eight goals, six assists), and he could prove the difference-maker on Saturday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Southampton have won their last four Premier League matches against Aston Villa, their best top-flight winning run against the Villans since August 1989, when they also won four consecutively.

•Villa are winless in their last eight Premier League matches against Southampton (D3 L5) since a 3-2 win in December 2013.

•Southampton are looking to win five consecutive top-flight matches against an opponent for the first time since a run of five against West Ham between 1988 and 1992.

•After winning five of their first seven away league games this season (D1 L1) and keeping five clean sheets in the process, Villa have lost each of their last three on the road, conceding at least twice each time.

•With four goals and five assists so far, Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is enjoying his most productive Premier League season in terms of goal involvements in 2020-21. He made his 250th Premier League appearance against Arsenal last time out, just the fourth player to do so for Southampton in the competition.