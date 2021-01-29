Fulham-West Brom Preview

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce insists he will not put too much pressure on Mbaye Diagne after he confirmed the Galatasaray forward is set to join the relegation-battling Baggies.

Allardyce's team - who were thrashed 5-0 at home by Manchester City last time out - host Fulham in a relegation six-pointer on Saturday.

Diagne is set to complete a loan move, as Allardyce aims to bolster his squad in an attempt to avoid the drop.

"Hopefully, if everything is OK, he will be arriving today," Allardyce said on Friday. "Until he walks through he door I'll always speak with some caution.

"It has been a long negotiation and finally we have found someone who can give us a bit more on the front line.

"The opportunity to play in the Premier League is always very attractive and taking the challenge on with his record at Galatasaray is a big ask for him.

"I congratulated him on taking the chance. Players can easily be put off because of where we are. There's no guarantee he is going to switch it on straight away.

"We have one more loan available from abroad and this country. That will be our objective, to bring in two more players in this window."

Fulham boss Scott Parker, meanwhile, insisted it is too early in the season to consider Saturday's clash a must-win fixture.

"It's a big game for us," Parker said. "A massive game for us, and West Brom. [But] do I see it as a definer, do I see it as one which is going to define the season for us? No, I don't.

"I think we've seen in a real short space of time over the last few weeks, with teams getting results at places where you wouldn't expect to get them, that this season's still got a lot of legs."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Brom - Hal Robson-Kanu

In all competitions, Robson-Kanu has scored five goals in six appearances against Fulham, although he has not scored in either of his two games against them for West Brom. Robson-Kanu scored three goals in two Premier League matches against the Cottagers for Reading in 2012-13.

Fulham - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek is getting a good run in Fulham's side, but playing as an attacking midfielder, has so far been unable to add to his only goal of the season, which was scored in a 3-2 defeat to Everton in November.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•West Brom have conceded 22 goals in just seven Premier League matches under Allardyce, a rate of 3.1 per game. Allardyce's previous worst goals conceded per game ratio with a Premier League club was 1.6 with Newcastle.

•Allardyce has won six of his last seven home Premier League meetings with Fulham (D1), since losing 2-0 as Bolton manager in May 2004. This is, however, his first such home match against the Cottagers since November 2013 with West Ham (a 3-0 win).

•In their first nine Premier League games this season, Fulham had conceded 18 goals, at an average of two per game. In their last 10 matches, the Cottagers have conceded just nine goals (0.9 per game).

•Each of the last 21 Premier League goals scored at The Hawthorns has been scored against West Bromwich Albion - it is the longest run of goals at a stadium scored against a single team in the competition's history.

•West Brom have lost each of their last five home league games, shipping at least three goals each time. In English Football League history, only Rochdale have ever lost more consecutively on home soil while shipping three or goals each time, losing seven in a row in Third Division North between February-May 1932.