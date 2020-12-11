Chelsea-Everton Preview

Carlo Ancelotti and Frank Lampard are looking forward to reuniting on the touchline 10 years on from their Chelsea title triumph.

Ancelotti was Blues manager as they won the Premier League in 2009-10, with Lampard the side's standout midfielder.

Now Ancelotti is aiming to get Everton back on track as they host Lampard's high-flying Chelsea.

"He's doing really well," Ancelotti said. "He has a fantastic squad and fantastic team, he's doing really good.

"Our relationship has changed, it was between manager and player and now its a relationship between colleagues. I am please and happy to see him again."

Lampard said: "I was heavily influenced by him as a player and a man.

"He is right at the top when I speak about the managers I've worked with for everything about him, the huge success he has had at a number of clubs.

"One to one I found him to be a great coach, a great man and I look forward at all times to seeing him and speaking to him."

Ancelotti oversaw the best scoring season of Lampard's career as he hit 22 Premier League goals in 2009-10.

"He got a tune out of the whole team and it was a difficult squad looking back," Lampard added. "A very good squad - maybe 'difficult' is the wrong word - but we were overloaded in certain areas.

"Now in this job, I really understand that you have to find balance in the squad, and he found the perfect balance, particularly in the run-in that year, so he should take a lot of credit for that."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Everton - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin is undoubtedly Everton's main man, having netted 11 goals in 11 games to lead the Premier League in scoring this season. Last season, he had 13 in 36 matches. The striker will hope for more help from James Rodriguez, though, as the former Real Madrid man has not registered a single goal involvement in his past five games.

Chelsea - Olivier Giroud

Giroud looks to have won the starting job up front for Chelsea, having been rested for the midweek Champions League game against Krasnodar. He is set to come back into the league team having scored in each of his past six starts for Chelsea in the competition. Only Mark Stein (seven between December 1993 and February 1994) has netted in more consecutive Premier League starts for the Blues.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Everton have won their past two Premier League home games against Chelsea, last winning three in a row against the Blues at Goodison Park between February 2010 and February 2012.

- Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in six of their past eight Premier League meetings with Everton, losing both games in which they conceded (W4 D2).

- Ancelotti took charge of 76 Premier League games with Chelsea from 2009 to 2011, averaging 2.07 points per game in his spell with the Blues. Lampard played in 60 of these 76 matches, scoring 32 goals; only under Jose Mourinho did Lampard score more in the Premier League (49 in 140 appearances).

- Everton have lost their past two Premier League home games (against Manchester United and Leeds United). They have not lost three in a row at home since March 2016, while manager Ancelotti has not lost three consecutive home league games since November 2006 with Milan.

- Managers to have previously taken charge of Chelsea in the Premier League have won just five of their 34 meetings against them in the competition (D8 L21), with the Blues unbeaten in their past eight such games since Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United won 3-0 in May 2018 (W6 D2 since).