West Ham United-Leeds United Preview

West Ham boss David Moyes is paying no notice to Marcelo Bielsa's decision to name Leeds United's starting line-up two days before the sides face each other.

After losing defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente to injury, Bielsa took the unorthodox decision at Wednesday's news conference to reveal his 11 starters for Friday's game.

Bielsa was responding to a journalist who pondered whether the Argentine coach would leave West Ham - three points better off than Leeds in the table - guessing on his selection.

However, Moyes has questioned whether his opposite number - well known for wanting to get any sort of advantage he can - was bluffing or sincere with his comments.

"It could be a lie, it might not be his team," Moyes told reporters. "It could be something else so who is to know? It could be very clever.

"What I do know is it's regular in Spain. The media might have had the teams before the games quite often form my experience and I'm sure that's where he would have got it from.

"Now and again I have named a team early but normally we keep it to later on."

West Ham's three-game winning run was ended in a 3-1 loss to Manchester United last weekend, while Leeds went down 3-1 to Chelsea in their most recent match.

Bielsa believes the meeting with Chelsea shows teams are upping their game against Leeds, who are unbeaten in nine meetings with West Ham in all competitions since 2000.

"First of all we played against Chelsea after we played against Arsenal and Everton, which were both positive games for us," he said.

"When a team does well it increases the responsibility on them. The responsibilities increase because if the team plays well, the rivals will notice this and it captures their attention.

"This was clearly reflected in the game against Chelsea because in this game Chelsea produced their best game in terms of physical data."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds - Illan Meslier

Chelsea put three goals past Leeds last week but it may have been even more if not for Meslier, who made seven saves at Stamford Bridge.

There is no doubt Leeds are conceding goals at an alarming rate - only Fulham and West Brom have shipped more than United's 20 - but Meslier is adapting well to the top flight.

West Ham - Jarrod Bowen

Bielsa has previously described Bowen as a player who "unsettles opponents." Little wonder after he scored two goals for former club Hull City at Elland Road two years ago.

The West Ham forward has been in decent form this campaign, too, scoring four goals and assisting another in 11 appearances, making him a threat against any side.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- This will be the first league meeting between Leeds and West Ham since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, when both games ended in draws with the away side equalising in the 90th minute both times.

- Leeds have never lost a top-flight home game played on a Friday (W3 D6), drawing both such games in the Premier League (1-1 v Newcastle in April 1994, 0-0 with Aston Villa in December 2003).

- Away from home, West Ham have lost their last three Friday Premier League games without scoring a single goal, with their last such victory coming at Portsmouth in December 2008 (4-1).

- West Ham have opened the scoring in each of their last six Premier League games - only once have they scored the first goal in more consecutive Premier League matches (seven between February-April 2002).

- After winning their first home league game of the season 4-3 against Fulham, Leeds are winless in their last four at Elland Road (D2 L2), netting just two goals in this run.