West Brom-Newcastle United Preview

Steve Bruce hopes Newcastle United have enough to beat West Brom on Saturday despite missing "a chunk of players" following a coronavirus outbreak.

Newcastle's previous match at Aston Villa last week was postponed due to "a significant increase" in cases at the club, having already seen some unnamed players miss the prior trip to Crystal Palace.

The Magpies have been able to reopen their training ground this week, however, although they will not be at full strength for this weekend's match.

"I have to say a big well done to the medical people at the club," said coach Bruce, who would not confirm the identity of those absent. "It was incredible how it all developed.

"It's been very, very difficult but thankfully we're far better than where we were last Monday.

"We've been able to re-open the training ground. People have been tested twice and come back negative. We've got enough to hopefully win us the match.

"We hope we've curtailed it - it certainly looks that way. We still have some individuals self-isolating."

He added: "It was a significant number of people in a tight-knit group. We will be without a chunk of players, but as of Monday we will have a few coming back that will help us."

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic is not concerned, telling Sky Sports: "It's normal preparation. It looks positive, hopefully we're going to play it and that's good news.

"It wasn't us who was monitoring the situation at Newcastle, it was Newcastle and the Premier League, and they decided the situation improved a lot, in a positive way.

"They told us the game is on, so we don't have any doubts."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle United - Callum Wilson

Wilson should be set to play after confirming his return to training on social media. That news comes as a big boost to Newcastle as their leading scorer has netted the winning goal in all four of their Premier League victories this season - only Son Heung-min (five) has more decisive strikes. Wilson has been involved in nine of Newcastle's 12 goals, scoring seven and assisting two.

West Brom - Conor Gallagher

West Brom are without their usual chief creator following Matheus Pereira's red card, but Gallagher - linked with Newcastle before joining the Baggies - is a man in form. He has scored in his past two matches; the last English player to net in three straight Premier League appearances for West Brom was Geoff Horsfield in August 2005.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Newcastle lost their previous meeting with West Brom in the Premier League, going down 1-0 at home in April 2018. They have not lost consecutive league games against the Baggies since a run of three between 1977 and 1984.

- West Brom are looking to win consecutive away league games against Newcastle for the first time since September 1966.

- The Baggies have conceded the most goals (23), have the highest expected goals against total (22.2) and have faced the most shots (167) and shots on target (68) in the Premier League this season.

- Although Newcastle have had the fewest shots (86) and second-fewest shots on target (28) in the Premier League this season, no side has scored with a higher percentage of their efforts on target than the Magpies this term (42.9 per cent - 12 out of 28).

- Bruce has lost more Premier League games against promoted sides than any other manager in the competition's history (28). Meanwhile, of the 31 managers to have taken charge of 30-plus such games in the competition, only Tony Pulis and Jim Smith (33.3 per cent) have a lower win rate versus promoted sides than Bruce (35.9 per cent - won 23 of 64).