Burnley-Aston Villa Preview

Dean Smith is happy with the "culture" Aston Villa are building as they aim to land another result at home to Burnley.

Villa have made a strong start to the season and sit 10th with two games in hand over seven of the nine teams above them.

Smith's side were battling relegation last season following promotion but settled for steadier transfer business this term.

"The team has been together now for quite a long time," he said. "We only made five new signings in the summer and they've all settled in very well.

"And when you have a team that's consistently been together, they get to know each other, all of the quirks and niceties they have.

"We've got group that really get on and want to pull in the same direction. They all want to get better but they're all not afraid to push each other to get better as well.

"We think we're onto something at the moment. Building a culture takes time at any work place and it's something we're trying to build here.

"It is a huge factor in any success at a football club. You look at the Liverpool players, the Man City players who've been the two most successful teams over the last few years.

"A lot of that is down to the culture. it's something that we feel important about and place at the top of our list."

One of the signings Villa did make was Ollie Watkins, who opponents Burnley were interested in.

"(He is) a player we've looked at," Sean Dyche said. "But the numbers keep rising and rising and rising, and Villa have got those numbers."

Dyche, who has bemoaned a lack of spending, added: "It is not actually rocket science, it is just you need a chairman and board who will spend that money."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa - Ollie Watkins

Watkins has eight goals in all competitions this season but none in his past three games. A decisive strike against Burnley might make that lofty price tag cited by Dyche suddenly seem very cheap.

Burnley - Chris Wood

Wood missed a big chance against Arsenal last week before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal spared his blushes, but he has an impressive record against Villa, scoring in all three of his league starts - one with Leeds United in December 2016 and two for Burnley last season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Aston Villa are looking to win consecutive top-flight matches against Burnley for the first time since November 1964, following their 2-1 win at Turf Moor in January this year.

- Villa have not lost four consecutive home Premier League matches since April 2016 (six in a row), with three coming under Remi Garde and three under Eric Black. The last Villa manager to lose four in a row at Villa Park was Paul Lambert in January 2013.

- Burnley have won six Premier League away games in 2020; they last won seven away top-flight games in a single calendar year in 1965 (eight).

- Villa won their first two home Premier League matches in 2020-21 but have since lost their past three. They could become the third top-flight team ever to win their first two home games of the season then lose their next four, after Nottingham Forest (1904-05) and Newcastle United (1953-54).

- Since the start of last season, Villa have scored more winning goals in the 90th minute or later than any other Premier League side, with Anwar El Ghazi's late winner against Wolves last time out giving them their fourth such victory.