Chelsea-Wolverhampton Preview

Frank Lampard will not abandon his 4-3-3 Chelsea formation at Wolves despite losing against Everton in the absence of a number of wingers on Saturday.

The Blues head to Molineux on Tuesday looking to bounce back from a 1-0 reverse at Goodison Park, just their second league defeat of the season.

Chelsea were without Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi on Merseyside but did not alter his system, naming forwards Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner in his front three.

Only Pulisic has a chance of returning against Wolves, but Lampard is confident Chelsea's problem is not the set-up.

"(A change) is not something we will do in the short term, no," the coach said. "We've been playing really well.

"Hakim has certainly been very pivotal and Callum when he's been playing has done well and all of a sudden we are very short on wingers. But we have capabilities to still play.

"It wasn't the formation that we didn't get right at the weekend, it was the way we executed it, which we have players that can definitely comfortably do that. So we just need to improve on the weekend."

Wolves are also looking to improve after consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa, but coach Nuno Espirito Santo is not panicking.

"In football, patience doesn't exist too much, so we are aware of that," Nuno said. "But by my own idea, pressure and rushing things will only disturb you.

"You must keep your calm, keep working on a daily basis, and try to get away from all the outside expectations and only focus on yourself.

"For me, it's very easy, because I only focus on what I can control."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves - Fabio Silva

Silva is still waiting on his first Wolves goal and Nuno's men now need him to step up. After losing to Villa last time out, Wolves have been beaten in 80 per cent (four of five) games Raul Jimenez has not started since their promotion, scoring 0.4 goals per game compared to 1.3 with their number nine in the XI.

Chelsea - Tammy Abraham

The Chelsea focus should also be on their attack, as Werner has failed to score in his past seven appearances after netting seven in seven before that. Abraham will hope he is handed a recall then, having hit six goals in four league games against Wolves - including a hat-trick in last season's fixture.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Only against Liverpool (10) have Wolves lost more Premier League games than they have versus Chelsea (nine), while they have conceded more goals against the Blues than they have any other side in the competition (32).

- Chelsea have only failed to score in one of their past 17 top-flight meetings with Wolves, doing so in a 1-0 loss at Molineux in January 2011.

- Since returning to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have won six of their eight home midweek games in the competition, losing the other two. One of those victories was a 2-1 win over Chelsea in December 2018.

- Chelsea have lost just one of their past 20 Premier League games played on a Tuesday (W12 D7), with that defeat coming at Liverpool in May 2012 (4-1).

- Lampard's side are looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats for the first time since December 2019, the first of which was away at Everton.