Newcastle United-Leeds United Preview

Steve Bruce is set to change his Newcastle United team at Leeds United to give those players who recently had coronavirus time to recover.

Newcastle's match against Aston Villa earlier this month was postponed amid a COVID-19 outbreak in the Magpies camp, with their training ground closed.

A makeshift XI returned to action at home to West Brom on Saturday and won 2-1.

Bruce confirmed some of those involved had been absent previously after testing positive, with Isaac Hayden confirming he was among them.

The Newcastle coach can welcome back Federico Fernandez - another confirmed case - but is wary of how the likes of Hayden might struggle to play again so soon.

"The one thing I'm just looking at is the three or four who played on Saturday, how it's left them," Bruce said.

"The big thing that we're seeing is fatigue more than anything else. We'll see how they are.

"With that in mind, I'm probably going to change two or three, that's for sure, because of the after-effects and the games we've got coming up."

Opponents Leeds earned plaudits early in the season, but coach Marcelo Bielsa wants them to prove their worth again after back-to-back defeats.

"The Premier League is of a certain level and we have to show that we can play at that level," Bielsa said.

"If you take different moments from the 12 games we've played so far, you will find expressions that are very good and some that are not so good.

"Our challenge in every game in the Premier league is to demonstrate that we can compete in equal conditions. That's where we are at in this task.

"Throughout these 12 games, we've been superior to some big rivals and there's been times when inferior opponents have been superior to us."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Leeds United - Kalvin Phillips

Leeds have won just one of five matches since Phillips returned from injury. The England midfielder, who dominated games early in the season, will get the opportunity to set the tempo against a passive Newcastle side, with Leeds needing their star man to make the most of that responsibility.

Newcastle United - Dwight Gayle

Gayle did not take long to get his season up and running, arriving off the bench to net the winner against West Brom on Saturday. It was the eighth time Newcastle had scored in the final 15 minutes of a league game this season - doing so at least once in each of their five wins - and he will be looking to have an impact again on Wednesday, even if a first start of the campaign appears unlikely.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Newcastle are unbeaten in their past five away league games against Leeds (W4 D1), with this their first visit since a 2-0 Championship win in November 2016. Their most recent defeat at Elland Road was in the Premier League in September 1999 (3-2).

- The Magpies have lost just one of their past 13 Premier League games in Yorkshire (W9 D3), beaten 1-0 at Huddersfield Town in August 2017.

- In the Championship last season, Leeds remained unbeaten in all 14 of their midweek games, winning nine and drawing five.

- Newcastle have won just one of their past 22 Premier League games played on a Wednesday (D4 L17), 4-1 at Bournemouth in July. Indeed, the Magpies have lost more Premier League games on a Wednesday than any other side in the competition (44).

- This is Bielsa's 114th match in charge of Leeds in all competitions - the most he's coached at a club in his managerial career, overtaking the 113 he oversaw at Athletic Bilbao between 2011 and 2013.