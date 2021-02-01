Brighton & Hove Albion-Liverpool Preview

Brighton and Hove Albion can head to Liverpool with renewed confidence after securing a deserved win at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Relegation-battling Brighton have started to pull themselves clear of the bottom three, now unbeaten in three after 1-0 wins over Leeds United and Spurs and a goalless draw against Fulham.

The performance against Tottenham was particularly encouraging, but boss Graham Potter noted the importance of pairing the display with three points.

"We were at the stage where we were sick of talking about performances rather than points, so it was important to get the result," he said.

"It's nice to get the result, and the performance was worthy of it, so that breeds confidence and belief into the group ahead of a tough, tough game."

A run of clean sheets will be put to the test by Liverpool, who have discovered their scoring form with six goals over two league games.

"They're a fantastic team," Potter said. "We respect that and we will go there wanting to do our best."

Mohamed Salah was at the forefront of Liverpool's 3-1 win at West Ham, prompting praise from manager Jurgen Klopp.

"He played a super game," Klopp said. "He was really in the game, he was really involved, he was flexible and all these kind of things.

"He kept the ball, passing was good; in the end, with the controlling of the game, he was really good."

He added: "The second goal, what a counter-attack - two passes until Mo got the ball.

"The last pass was obviously spectacular from Shaq, the first touch from Mo outstanding, outstanding, world-class and then nice finish. Top game, top goals."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Salah scored a stunning brace against West Ham on Sunday and will be relishing the opportunity to face Brighton again. He has been involved in nine goals (five goals, four assists) in seven Premier League games against the Seagulls, averaging an involvement every 63 minutes.

Brighton and Hove Albion - Pascal Gross

Gross also played a key role in a victory on Sunday, creating the winner against Tottenham. That was his 18th Premier League assist, at least 10 more than any other player for Brighton. Mesut Ozil (54), Leroy Sane (28) and Dietmar Hamann (22) are the only Germans to have topped that tally.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Liverpool are unbeaten in 12 meetings with Brighton in all competitions (W10 D2) since a 2-0 FA Cup defeat in January 1984.

- Brighton have lost eight of their past nine away league games against Liverpool, winning the other 1-0 in March 1982.

- Brighton have lost all seven of their away league games against reigning top-flight champions, scoring just twice and conceding 19 goals in these games.

- Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League ended at the hands of Burnley last time out. The Reds have not lost consecutive home league games since September 2012 (vs Arsenal and Manchester United).

- Liverpool have not failed to score in three consecutive home league games since October 1984 under Joe Fagan. The only reigning Premier League champions to fail to score in three home league games in a row were United in their final three home games of 2001-02.