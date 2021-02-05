Arsenal-Aston Villa Preview

Mikel Arteta has warned Alex Runarsson that he must learn to cope with the weight of expectation that comes with being an Arsenal goalkeeper.

Bernd Leno saw red in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Wolves and with Mat Ryan yet to train following a move from Brighton and Hove Albion last month, Runarsson could start against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Iceland international was signed from Dijon last year, but has made a number of errors when he has featured for the Gunners so far.

"[Ryan] has not been available to train yet, and Alex is available so we will have the choice between him and Alex to be made," Arteta said. "If Mat is able to train and they are both fit, we have a decision to make; if Mat is not fit then Alex will go on.

"This is what you face when you play for a big club. People expect when you go out there to give your best and perform at the top level, and if you don't you get that criticism. You know that before you join the club. You have to be able to handle that pressure if you want to play here."

Runarsson, and subsequently Ryan, were drafted in by Arsenal in the wake of Emiliano Martinez's departure to Villa.

Martinez has enjoyed a fine season so far, though made two mistakes as Villa slipped to a 3-1 home loss to West Ham in midweek. Dean Smith, however, refused to criticise the Argentine.

"The third one he will feel he could do better with, that's for sure but I'm certainly not going to moan about my goalkeeper making mistakes when he's kept 10 clean sheets this season and has been one of our best players so far. He's earned the right to make a mistake," Smith said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Emiliano Martinez

After his errors against West Ham, Martinez will be out to make amends against his former club, who he helped to an FA Cup triumph last term. He kept a clean sheet in his first Premier League appearance against Arsenal earlier this season.

Arsenal – Nicolas Pepe

After his goal against Wolves, Pepe has scored in each of his last three away games in the Premier League, having netted in just two of his first 18 on the road in the competition. The last Arsenal player to score in four straight away league games was Olivier Giroud in 2015.

KEY OPTA FACTS

• Should Villa shot-stopper Martinez keep a clean sheet, he will become only the third goalkeeper in Premier League history to have two shut-outs in their first two appearances against a club they have previously appeared for in the competition, after Shaka Hislop and Mark Schwarzer.

• Since Arteta's first game in charge of Arsenal in December 2019, the Gunners have had more Premier League red cards than any other side (nine). Arsenal saw both David Luiz and Bernd Leno sent off in their last league match against Wolves.

• Villa have conceded on average 1.6 goals per Premier League home game this season (14 goals in NINE games), in contrast to their away form which has seen them ship just 0.9 goals per game (10 in 11).

• Ollie Watkins netted twice for Villa at the Emirates earlier this season against Arsenal in a 3-0 win – only Didier Drogba has ever scored two or more goals in consecutive Premier League games against the Gunners, doing so in the 2009-10 season.

• Arsenal have not lost three league games in a row against Aston Villa since November 1993, when they lost their first three Premier League encounters with the Villans.