Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool Preview

Tottenham have an injury list comparable to Liverpool's, according to Jose Mourinho, who says only Virgil van Dijk is a big miss for the champions.

Premier League leaders Spurs visit the Reds on Wednesday, ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side only on goal difference.

Liverpool have been hampered by fitness issues this term, with the majority of their best XI serving some time out.

But Mourinho points out their star names are back now, besides centre-back Van Dijk, and so a "normal" situation should provide no excuses.

"Allison is not injured," Mourinho said. "Alexander-Arnold is not injured, Matip, I believe, is going to play.

"Fabinho is not injured. Robertson is not injured. Henderson is not injured. Wijnaldum is not injured. Salah is not injured. Firmino is not injured. Mane is not injured.

"Van Dijk is injured and he is a very good player, of course, but give me Liverpool's list of injuries and compare with a list of Liverpool's best team.

"I can give you a list of 10 injuries at Tottenham.

"It's normal, injuries are normal. Every club has injuries now and then. Liverpool have a big injury which is Van Dijk."

On the other hand, Klopp has been impressed by Tottenham and their head coach.

"Jose showed obviously he can come back, if you can call it that," Klopp said. "It's very impressive what he has done at Spurs.

"The way they play this year is really good. He turned them into a results machine. Performances, if not at their best, they still win, defend collectively. It's been impressive.

"Spurs play real football. Kane drops in a way Firmino does.

"They have quick wingers who are difficult to defend against, plus a very offensive midfielder in Ndombele, then very strong midfielders behind."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Only Leicester City (eight) have won more penalties this season than Liverpool's five, each of which Salah has scored. Indeed, the Reds have netted their past 18 league spot-kicks, with Salah dispatching 12. If this is a game of tight margins, the hosts have a trusty star from 12 yards.

Tottenham - Gareth Bale

Could this be the day Bale's second spell at Spurs is finally kickstarted? The winger has been involved in five goals in his past four games against Liverpool in all competitions (three goals, two assists), last facing them in the 2018 Champions League final when he netted a decisive brace.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Liverpool have lost just one of their past 15 Premier League games against Tottenham (W10 D4), going down 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017. The Reds have won their past four against Spurs in the league, all by a margin of just one goal (2-1 three times, 1-0 once).

- Tottenham have won three of their past seven away league games against reigning top-flight champions (D2 L2), beating Manchester United in 2013-14, Leicester in 2016-17 and Chelsea in 2017-18. They had only won three of their previous 40 such matches (D6 L31).

- Spurs have never lost six consecutive matches against Liverpool in all competitions. They last endured such a losing run against an opponent versus United between September 2001 and September 2004 (seven defeats in a row).

- Mourinho has never won away against Klopp in five attempts in all competitions (D2 L3), making the German the manager he has faced the most away from home without ever tasting victory.

- Spurs striker Harry Kane has been directly involved in five goals in six away Premier League games against Liverpool (four goals, one assist). Kane has scored in four games at Anfield and never ended on the winning side (D2 L2), with only Nigel Clough (five games) and Dougie Freedman (six) ever scoring in more games at one stadium without winning in Premier League history (both City Ground).