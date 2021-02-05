West Ham United-Fulham Preview

David Moyes has been thrilled by the enthusiasm Jesse Lingard has brought to West Ham's squad, after the Manchester United loanee scored twice on his debut.

Lingard played a pivotal role as West Ham claimed a well-earned 3-1 win at Aston Villa to keep themselves right on the coattails of the Premier League's top four.

The Hammers will move above Liverpool into fourth should they beat relegation-battling Fulham on Saturday.

Lingard is set for another appearance, and Moyes is delighted to have the England international on board.

"We saw Jesse's character and enthusiasm shine through at Aston Villa and I think everybody knows that's been Jesse's style since he came onto the scene.

"But he's a more mature boy now and is also some getting to the prime of his career and getting to a stage where he wants to play well and wants to be on the pitch. We don't want to get carried away with one game, but we've got to say we were really pleased for Jesse and he did a great job for us as well.

"We don't want to put too much pressure on him, but he set a great standard for himself and for the team with his performance at Aston Villa in midweek."

After a run of five games without a defeat, Fulham have lost three of their last five and sit eight points from safety.

"That time may run out for us this year, that is a fact. As a team and a group of players we are heading in the right direction and we need to maintain that," Scott Parker said.

"There are 17 games left and there is no chance we are done and dusted."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Fulham - Josh Maja

Parker targeted two forwards on deadline day, with signing Joshua King and Maja the aim. King ultimately joined Everton, but Fulham did bring in former Sunderland striker Maja on loan from Bordeaux, and the youngster could be in line for his debut on Saturday.

West Ham - Jesse Lingard

Lingard has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances (three goals), although 192 days separated those two games - he has never previously scored in three consecutive appearances in the competition (134 games).

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Parker has won none of his six Premier League London derbies as a manager (D1 L5) - the only manager to take charge of more without tasting victory is Egil Olsen, who managed eight without success with Wimbledon in 1999-00.

•West Ham have won three consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since December 2018. The Hammers are looking to win four away matches in a row in the competition for the first time since September 2007 under Alan Curbishley.

•Fulham have gone 11 games without a win in the Premier League (D7 L4) - the current longest such streak in the competition, failing to score on six occasions in this run.

•West Ham have only won more Premier League games against Southampton (18) and Tottenham (15) than they have against Fulham (14), despite facing them just 23 times. Their 61 per cent win ratio against the Cottagers is their best against a team they have faced at least five times in the Premier League.

•Fulham are winless in their last 19 Premier League London derbies (D2 L17), with only Crystal Palace having a longer such run in English top-flight history (31 between August 1969 and March 1973).