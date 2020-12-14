West Brom-Manchester City Preview

Pep Guardiola wants his entire Manchester City squad to be ready to seize a first-team opportunity - including dropped centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

City host West Brom on Tuesday looking for a seventh consecutive clean sheet in all competitions.

John Stones, himself previously out of the picture, has been preferred to Laporte in each of the three league matches in that run, rediscovering his best form.

Guardiola could not offer Laporte any guarantees of a recall as he spoke ahead of the West Brom game but urged his players to take any chance.

"It depends on the performance," Guardiola said. "John is performing well, so that's why he's playing. But there are a lot of games and anything can happen.

"Everyone has to be ready, I've told them that many times. Don't complain much, because around the corner you have the chance. Maybe not, but you have to be ready."

The improved run has eased pressure on Guardiola and City, but Slaven Bilic, in charge of visitors West Brom, is facing plenty of scrutiny.

They lost again at Newcastle United to remain in the bottom three yet maintain hope of a shock result in Manchester.

"This season we have seen some strange results, which gives us hope," Bilic said.

"Who counted Fulham would get a point - not to mention they deserved a point - against Liverpool, or Burnley would beat Arsenal?

"There is always a chance. You have to count on a bit of luck, but even luck won't help you if you don't give your best. No matter what, you have to do your part.

"You're counting on (City) not having a great day and being sloppy. We're in more or less every game. No-one is having an easy game, but we have to turn those performances into results."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City - Kevin De Bruyne

These are the sorts of matches De Bruyne tends to enjoy. The midfielder has been directly involved in 12 goals in his past eight Premier League starts versus newly promoted teams (five goals and seven assists) and will be confident of adding to that tally against a porous defence.

West Brom - Darnell Furlong

For better or worse, Furlong has been heavily involved for West Brom in recent weeks. The wing-back netted an early own goal in the thrashing against Crystal Palace, a match in which he also headed against the crossbar. A first Premier League goal followed at Newcastle, with Furlong looking as good a bet as any West Brom player to inspire the struggling side.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- Man City have won their past 13 Premier League games against West Brom, scoring 37 goals and conceding just nine. It is City's longest winning run against a specific opponent in their top-flight history.

- City are unbeaten in their past 39 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W35 D4) since losing 2-0 against Reading in February 2007. They have scored 104 goals in these 39 games, conceding just 25 in return.

- West Brom have never won a Premier League game on a Tuesday in 27 previous attempts (D12 L15). It is the most number of games a team has played on a specific day of the week without ever winning in the competition.

- Since losing 2-1 against Tottenham in November 2008, City are unbeaten in 31 home league games against sides in the relegation zone (W28 D3), scoring 100 goals and conceding just 18 in this run. Indeed, they have won their past 15 such games by an aggregate score of 59-6.

- In his career as a top-flight coach, City manager Pep Guardiola has only lost one midweek home game (W28 D3), with that defeat coming against Mainz as Bayern Munich boss in March 2016.