Leicester City-Wolverhampton Preview

Jamie Vardy is set to be in contention for Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers' team face Wolves on Sunday.

Vardy has missed the last three league games - with Leicester taking just four points from the nine on offer - due to surgery on a hernia.

However, the 34-year-old striker, who has scored 11 Premier League goals this term, has now returned to training and Rodgers confirmed he is in line for a comeback against Wolves, while Wilfred Ndidi could also be fit to feature.

"Yes, Jamie will be available for the weekend," Rodgers said. "Like we said at the time, it was just about trying to fit the operation in at the right time.

"We had a good idea of the recovery time, but of course, Jamie naturally is very fit and he's recovered very well. He looks fit and strong and is available, which is great.

"The beauty of it is we don't have to (start Vardy). That's the key. Kelechi (Iheanacho), the other night, he was terrific in his work. He scored a great goal and he will be high in confidence.

"We all know Jamie is so important to us, but the beauty of it is, we don't need to rush him.

"Just to have him available, whether to start or from the bench, it's a huge boost for us."

Nuno Espirito Santo, meanwhile, is anticipating a tough challenge regardless of whether Vardy starts or not.

"We are talking about a very talented player. Vardy has shown himself through the years how dangerous he is, and we will have to be very focused to try to eliminate (his threat)," Nuno said.

"But Leicester is much more than just Vardy. The way Leicester play, the dynamics they have on the squad, that's what makes them a very good squad and a very tough team to play against."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wolves - Pedro Neto

Neto has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Wolves player this season (four goals, four assists), though he has failed to score in any of his last nine appearances in the competition and will be out to arrest that disappointing run on Sunday.

Leicester City - James Maddison

Maddison has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 12 games in all competitions, scoring six and assisting six. He assisted both of the Foxes' goals against Fulham last time out, the first time he's registered multiple assists in a Premier League game.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•After failing to score with any of his 54 shots in the Premier League in 2020, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has scored with three of his 13 attempts in 2021 (23 per cent).

•Leicester have won just two of their last 19 away matches against Wolves in all competitions (D7 L10), with their last win at Molineux coming in December 2006 in a Championship meeting.

•Wolves have failed to score in five of their seven Premier League matches against Leicester but have won the two they have scored in by a 4-3 scoreline in both 2003-04 and 2018-19, coming from three goals down to win in October 2003.

•Excluding own goals, Wolves have seen 45 goals scored by Portuguese players in the Premier League - only one fewer than has been scored by Englishmen for the club (46). The only team to have seen more goals scored by a particular non-English nation than English players in Premier League history is Arsenal (540 French, 385 English).

•Since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Manchester United (47) and Liverpool (45) have won more points from losing positions in the Premier League than Wolves (44), who came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 against Arsenal last time out.