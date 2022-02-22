Reports: 'No Suggestion' That Star Wants To Leave Anfield

Despite long-term links away, Joe Gomez has no intention of leaving Liverpool with the club not looking to cash in on the England international either (via The Athletic).

Manager Jurgen Klopp rates Gomez highly, despite the lack of first-team football the defender has received this term.

The England international started his first Premier League game since November 2020 against Norwich, all-be-it not in his favored position at center-back, instead covering Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

The game on Saturday was just Gomez's fifth Premier League appearance of the season, seeing himself fall down the ranks, currently being fourth choice at center-back behind both Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

Gomez was heavily linked to Aston Villa in January, with Steven Gerrard said to be interested in bringing him to Villa Park to bolster his backline.

A move never materialised for Gomez, who wants to continue on and try his best to get back into the first team at Anfield.

