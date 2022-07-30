11,205 Completed Passes Between Them in the 21/22 Campaign, but Who Are Liverpool’s Top 5 Passers of a Football

Jurgen Klopp prides his side on attacking possession-based football, it would come as no surprise to hear five of his regular players completed over 11 thousand passes between them in the 21/22 Premier League campaign.

Although only one Liverpool player features in the Premier League top 5 pass completed table, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo topped the list with 2951 completed passes in the Premier League last season.

5 - Andrew Robertson 1,928 Passes Complete

Number five in the list sees Liverpool's flying Scotsman Andy Robertson, although finding himself at number 19 in the Premier League list, the Scotland Captain found himself completing shy of 2,000 passes last season for Liverpool.

4 - Trent Alexander-Arnold 2,155 Passes Complete

Perhaps a surprise for many is that Trent Alexander-Arnold does not top this list for Liverpool, the right-back also comes in at number 14 on the Premier League pass complete table, however over 2,100 passes complete from a right-back is very impressive.

3 - Jordan Henderson 2,157 Passes Complete

At number three on Liverpool's best passers is captain Jordan Henderson, completing only two more passes than his English counterpart Alexander-Arnold. Henderson also finds himself one place above Trent in the Premier League table to coming in at number 13.

2 - Joel Matip 2,319 Passes Complete

The second best passes completed in the club goes to Joel Matip, who managed to rack up almost 200 more completed passes than Trent, which may come as a surprise to many, Matip finds himself just shy of a top 10 finish in the Premier League table coming in at number 11.

1 - Virgil Van Dijk 2,646 Passes Complete

Topping Liverpool's pass complete list with more than 300 passes completed ahead of number two in Joel Matip, Van Dijk also secured a top 5 finish in the Premier League table coming fourth behind Manchester City's Rodri, Laporte and Cancelo.

