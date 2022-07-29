£124.6million a Year in Salaries, but Who Are Liverpool’s Top Five Earners

Liverpool boasts one of the highest wage bills in the Premier League, at £124.6million per year, with 11 players on £100,000 per week plus, Liverpool's top five earners revealed.

Although Liverpool pride itself in having a very strict wage structure within the club which is heavily topped up by performance and win-related bonus' Liverpool are in fact among the top 4 clubs in the Premier League for highest wage bills.

As revealed by Marca back in March, Liverpool had an annual wage bill of £314million behind Manchester City's £355million, Chelsea's £343million and Manchester United's £323million.

5 - Alisson Becker £150,000 weekly

Number five in the list sees Liverpool's number one Alisson Becker who penned a new six-year deal in 2021 that will see him stay on Merseyside till at least 2027.

4 - Roberto Firmino & Fabinho Tavares & Trent Alexander-Arnold £180,000 weekly

Coming in at number four we have three players all earning £180,000. Trent Alexander-Arnold penned a four-year deal in 2021 that will see him remain at his boyhood club till at least 2025. Also penning a new deal in 2021 was Fabinho who signed a five-year deal at the club lasting till 2026. Roberto Firmino's current deal has 12 months left.

3 - Thiago Alcantara £200,000 weekly

Arriving in September 2020 from FC Bayern Munich for a fee of £19.8million Thiago signed a four-year deal on Merseyside that runs till 2024, putting him as the third highest earner at the club.

2 - Virgil Van Dijk £220,000 weekly

Also earning himself a new deal in 2021, the Netherlands international captain Virgil Van Dijk penned a new four-year deal that runs till 2025, placing him as the club's highest earner until...

1 - Mohammed Salah £350,000 weekly

Signing a new deal in the summer of 2022 the Egyptian international surpassed Van Dijk to become the club's top earner, and also the club's highest-paid player in history when he signed a new three-year deal that will keep him on Merseyside till at least 2025.

