2022/23 Season: What Does The Season Have In Store For Each Of Jurgen Klopp's Reds? | Part Three

Pre-season is an opportunity for the Liverpool players to stake a claim for the first-team places. Part three includes Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson.

Kostas Tsimikas

Like a lion waiting for its prey, Tsimikas is crouched and ready to pounce when Andy Robertson is in clear view. The Greek scouser’s performances so far have never let the team down and he has every chance to take over the Scotsman for the left-back position.

If Robbo plays as poorly as last season then I expect Tsimikas to take his place, however, I still believe the world’s best left/back will bounce back. Like the lion, when he gets the opportunity, Tsimikas needs to attack as soon as possible. This will be one predicament to keep an eye on this season.

Fabinho

Liverpool’s season is highly reliant on an often available and on-form Fabinho. He is the reason why The Reds can play to their full potential and when missing, the hole he creates is unable to be plugged by anyone else.

2022/23 season could see Jurgen Klopp change formation, with the Brazilian becoming part of a double-pivot midfield. His defensive attributes will be as important as ever, which will allow the front four to do their thing. I am hoping the over-reliance on Fabinho doesn’t come back to bite the club by not bringing a midfielder in.

James Milner

James Milner has been an unbelievable asset to this club and has played a huge part in the success we have had, but the past tense text is past tense for a reason. Sentimentality needed to be scrapped and Milner should’ve been moved on to make space for a fresh face.

The versatile veteran offers nothing but a voice in the dressing room. Milner signing a contract extension is one of many choices the club has made to cover up not spending some money on the midfield.

This is not being harsh on the Yorkshire man, this is reality. The love this guy has from the fanbase, including myself, is very well deserved, however, this season he will be, at best, a bit part player. If that.

Jordan Henderson

Taking over Steven Gerrard was the hardest role anyone could do at Liverpool and what a job Jordan Henderson has done. Legend, that's what he is.

Putting the work he has done for this club aside and judging him on the footballer he is right now, being brutally honest, it seems like he is at the start of his decline and last season was a warning.

Again the lack of recruitment this summer, especially in the midfield area, will force Jurgen Klopp to play Hendo, and hope last season's poor form was just a blip. Of course, he will get all the backing from fans this year, however, the reality is, it may not be backed up on the pitch.

