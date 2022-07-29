Skip to main content

£267MILLION Spent, No Mohammed Salah or Sadio Mane, Who Are Jurgen Klopp’s Top 5 Most Expensive Signings

After seven years in charge of Liverpool, and 14 transfer windows to mould his side into one of the best sides European football has ever seen, who are the five most expensive signings made by Jurgen Klopp in this time?

Since his arrival in October 2015, Klopp has put Liverpool back in the spotlight as one of the greatest sides in world football. In that time Jurgen has overseen the incomings of over £600million worth of talent.

Liverpool's highest-paid player ever Mohammed Salah ranks sixth after his £37.8million transfer from AS Roma in the summer of 2016, the five players above him cost Liverpool over £260million, but who are they and what was their price?

Jurgen Klopp

5 - Diogo Jota £40.23million

Since his arrival from Wolves in September 2020, the Portuguese international has scored 34 goals and gained nine assists in the process in 85 games for Jurgen Klopp's side.

4 - Fabinho Tavares £40.5million 

Arriving from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018, one day after Liverpool's champions league final defeat in Kyiv, Fabinho has cemented himself as one of the best holding midfielders in world football, in 170 appearances for Liverpool the Brazilian has won all there is to win in the English game.

3 - Naby Keita £54million 

Arriving in the summer of 2018 at the squad, Liverpool agreed to the deal 12 months prior with RB Leipzig for the Guinean international captain. Keita has featured 116 times for Jurgens side returning 11 goals and seven assists in all appearances.

2 - Alisson Becker £56.25million

Liverpool's number one arrived at the club in the same window as his Brazillian counterpart Fabinho, with 184 appearances for the side since Alisson has firmly established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in world football.

1 - Virgil Van Djik £76.19million

Liverpool's most expensive signing ever lies in the hands of Virgil Van Djik, arguably the signing that fixed all of Liverpool's defensive problems the Netherlands international arrived in January 2018, 181 appearances later its hard to imagine life without Liverpool's number four.

