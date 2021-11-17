Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
'A Cat And Mouse Game' - Ex Referee On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's West Ham Complaints

Author:

A former referee has been giving his thoughts about the decision not to send off Aaron Cresswell in Liverpool's defeat to West Ham earlier this month and Jurgen Klopp's comments at the time.

Liverpool manager Klopp was clearly frustrated by the officials for a number of decisions as his team lost their first game in 26 matches.

Jurgen Klopp

Hackett Says Klopp Is Right

Speaking to Football Insider, ex referee Keith Hackett explained he feels the German manager had a valid points with his comments post match.

“The whole process of refereeing, assistant refereeing and VAR is a constant training programme.

“You look at referees like Michael Oliver who have officiated for 12, 15 years.

“This is a cat and mouse game. The laws of the game are there to try and ensure the game is played fairly. Managers with all their technical staff will have a way of stretching the law.

“Klopp is right in what he says. The first thing you have to have with a referee to enhance his performance in the future, is for him to admit he’s made a mistake.

“The Cresswell incident needs to be discussed to understand what you can learn. Was Pawson too close? Did he have a good view? Why did he miss the offence?

“Even if they say it’s not an error they should review it because they’ve got a very experienced manager saying it is."

Decisions Should Be Discussed

Hackett went on to explain that he feels that the referees should be far more open to explain their decisions even if that means visiting clubs like he used to when Rafa Benitez was in charge at Liverpool.

“What concerns me is the PGMOL are defending it to the hill. If it happens again, are they going to make the decision? If that’s the case, that’s where the game doesn’t want to be.

“What they should do is bring the referees in, because they meet regularly, play these DVDs and discuss them.

“What I would do, when Benitez was at Liverpool, I got in my car and drove across to Melwood to have a conversation. That way, Benitez learned and I learned.

“There’s a greater understanding of what the referee’s up to. If they make an error, you can explain why he’s made an error.”

Jurgen Klopp
