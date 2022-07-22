Skip to main content

'A Class Act' - Liverpool Fans Excited By Stefan Bajcetic After Cameo In RB Leipzig Win

Fans have taken to social media after another impressive performance from Stefan Bajcetic in Liverpool's 5-0 friendly win over RB Leipzig on Thursday.

Stefan Bajcetic

The 17-year-old, who arrived at the club from Celta Vigo 18 months ago, has travelled with the first team since the start of pre-season and proved what an exciting talent he is.

He played the last 30 minutes against the Bundesliga outfit and was excellent in keeping the ball moving and made a vital contribution for Darwin Nunez's hattrick goal.

Bajcetic's performances in pre-season will have impressed Liverpool's coaching team and it is going to be fascinating to see whether manager Jurgen Klopp gives the youngster a chance for the season ahead.

Reds fans believe they have another young talent on the books and they took to Twitter to have their say.

'The future is very bright for Liverpool'

'Very impressive, never seen much of him before, jumped ahead of Morton?'

'Defo got Potential. Him, Harvey Davies and Mabaya impressed me, along with Carvalho and Elliott.'

'Impressed me...he was shouting at players for not giving him the ball...isnt scared like alot of them that come through. I like him.'

'Can truthful say I'd not seen him play as such but looks good and calm on the ball. Hopefully see great things. Hope he's not gonna be like alot of young lads I've watched come in then be loaned constantly then sold #LFC'

'Always creating angles, he's a class act'

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

