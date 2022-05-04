A European Love Story: Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp Make It Three Champions League Finals In Five Years

Liverpool and the Champions League, the modern-day Romeo and Juliet. Like the love between Atlantic puffins, they separate for a long while, only to come back together again when the time is right.

Jurgen's a red, rivals are blue. Another Champions League final? Well, it's nothing new. The Reds do it again. After an incredible comeback on the night against Villarreal, Jurgen Klopp's men book their place in Paris with a 5-2 aggregate scoreline in the semi-final.

The victory means the Merseyside club makes it an outstanding three finals in five years and with the manager signing a contract extension, there could be many more to come.

Yes, this Liverpool side should be expecting to reach the latter stages of the Champions League, but consistent performances in the competition over the years proves that it is more than just having a world-class side at the moment, it is embedded in the club to do so.

From the Steven Gerrard-inspired winning side in 2005 to the phenomenal sides from the 70s and 80s. Liverpool Football Club are by far England's best team in Europe and that will always be the case.

Like any love story, it has its ups and downs, but no matter what, the connection between the two never leaves. Liverpool will meet their big-eared soulmate once again in the city of love on May 28th.

The scene is set. A beautiful Spring evening, the beautiful Eiffel Tower lights stand over the city of Paris and love is in the air. Will the night end with a kiss from Jordan Henderson?

