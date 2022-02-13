A Look Back at Burnley’s Season So Far Ahead of Liverpool’s Trip to Turf Moor

Burnley continued their run of 11 games without a win as they held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.

Having not won since October, the Claret's survival hopes hang in the balance as they welcome Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side to Lancashire this Sunday. Sean Dyche's men are currently propping up the Premier League table, four points away from safety as the threat of relegation looms large over Turf Moor.

Scott Mctominay skips away from Burnley forward Jay Rodriguez. Burnley v Manchester United

However, the fighting spirit the side showed during their midweek fixture and the games in hand they have over their relegation rivals may be enough to keep Burnley fans optimistic about their teams' survival chances.

Despite Klopp's attempts to play down his side's title challenge this week, it's difficult to see any way that his side won't emulate the 2-0 win at Anfield earlier this season. Nevertheless, the January addition of Wout Weghorst may make Burnley a tougher proposition this time out, if they can utilise his ability and get him scoring goals.

The lack of goals scored on Burnley's behalf has been one of their biggest downfalls this season and has been evident from the outset. With having only scored three times and losing four of their opening five league matches, the side always looked set to struggle to maintain their top-flight status.

However, as most Premier League fans already know by now, Sean Dyche knows how to make defensively resolute teams that can stay in contention and grind out results, and this season has been no different.

Since their loss to Arsenal in late September, Burnley have gone on to draw ten times in the league and picked up points from the likes of Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham and of course most recently Manchester United. But it is their solitary win that lies their biggest problem.

For all the notable draws, Burnley just haven't been capable of scoring enough goals to secure victories and put them closer to safety.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche instructing his side. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Christmas schedule is normally one of the most hectic periods in the football calendar. Yet, Burnley fans were left chomping at the bit to get a game on as they faced cancellation after cancellation.

Although the immediate disappointment at a lack of fixtures is understood and arguably the reason for Burnley's poor league position. It may work in Dyche and his team's favour.

As the relegation battle heats up going into the second half of the season, all clubs in danger will be sure to be keeping a close eye on how Burnley fare in their rearranged fixtures. It not only keeps the pressure on the surrounding sides but also gives fans a reason to keep hopes of survival very much alive.

January looked like a period that could turn the side's fortunes, but the news of relegation rivals Newcastle United signing striker Chris Wood for £25million seemed to put a real spanner in the works.

The club, on the other hand, saw this as an opportunity and acted quickly to sign replacement Wout Weghorst on deadline day.

Since then, the 6ft 6inch centre forward has had the club's survival hopes firmly pinned onto his shoulders. But, despite impressing in his opening two fixtures with his neat footwork and eye for a pass, he is yet to open his goalscoring account for the Clarets.

The Dutchman will be one to keep an eye on as we proceed into the latter parts of the season.

Burnley will go into their next game with their tails up following the positive 1-1 draw against a struggling Manchester United side. However, Sunday's priority must be on being defensively sound if they are to gain anything against a nearly full-strength Liverpool squad.

