Alisson Becker Leads Way In Surprising Stat Amongst Premier League Goalkeepers

Ever since his arrival at Anfield, Liverpool stopper Alisson Becker has been a revelation between the sticks for the Reds.

His arrival at the club offered assurances for fans that the club finally had a goalkeeper that they could rely on to make a difference when it matters.

However, one aspect of the game that no one expects goalkeepers to make a difference in is goal and assist output.

Since joining Liverpool, Alisson is leading the way in the Premier League amongst goalkeepers with his goal and assist output, with two goals and one assist.

The Brazilian international got his first assist for the club as Mo Salah latched onto his through ball to seel a Liverpool win against rivals Manchester United before one again assisting Salah during the weekend's fixture against Norwich.

On top of the assists, no one will forget his memorable goal against West Brom which helped seal Champions League football for the Reds last term.

All of Alisson's contributions to the side have been invaluable and real difference-makers for Liverpool and they'll be hoping that that will continue to be the case.

