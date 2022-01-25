Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Photo: Amazing Liverpool x Nike Green & White Fan Concept Kit

A stunning Liverpool x Nike concept kit has Reds fans in awe over a potential green and white kit next season.

Liverpool have had some very memorable green and white kits over the years. The famous 91/93 and 95/96 kits come to mind.

Jurgen Klopp's side also have a very clean beige and green away kit this year, which the fans have fallen in love with.

Some of the kits have been shockers over the years and the Nike designers could take some inspiration from fans on Twitter.

Twitter user Tisan Designs has recently unveiled an amazing Liverpool x Nike green and white concept kit.

This kit is absolutely stunning and if it was worn by the players it would look even better.

Read More

Some of the fan concept kits we've seen over the years are better than the actual kits that get released.

Hopefully, Nike take some inspiration from this design in the future and who knows, maybe we could see something similar in a few years.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Articles

Photo: Amazing Liverpool x Nike Green & White Fan Concept Kit

1 minute ago
Naby Keita
News

Breaking: Naby Keita Heading Back To Liverpool After Guinea Lose To Gambia In AFCON Round Of 16

4 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Articles

Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold Premier League Leader In Key Stat

7 minutes ago
Chaker Alhadhur Comoros
Non LFC

Watch: Comoros Stand-In Keeper Makes Unbelievable Double Save Against Cameroon at AFCON

1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'It Would Have Been Nice To Carry It On' - Jordan Henderson On Liverpool's Good Form Being Interrupted By A Two Week Break

1 hour ago
Declan Rice
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp has Asked FSG to Sign Chelsea Reject and England Superstar

1 hour ago
Ronaldinho
News

'You Are Fantastic' - Ronaldinho Responds To Virgil Van Dijk Instagram Post After Liverpool Win

2 hours ago
Renato Sanches Neymar
Transfers

Report: Renato Sanches 'Ready' To Leave Lille Amid Liverpool & Arsenal Transfer Rumours

2 hours ago