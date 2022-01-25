Photo: Amazing Liverpool x Nike Green & White Fan Concept Kit

A stunning Liverpool x Nike concept kit has Reds fans in awe over a potential green and white kit next season.

Liverpool have had some very memorable green and white kits over the years. The famous 91/93 and 95/96 kits come to mind.

Jurgen Klopp's side also have a very clean beige and green away kit this year, which the fans have fallen in love with.

Some of the kits have been shockers over the years and the Nike designers could take some inspiration from fans on Twitter.

Twitter user Tisan Designs has recently unveiled an amazing Liverpool x Nike green and white concept kit.

This kit is absolutely stunning and if it was worn by the players it would look even better.

Some of the fan concept kits we've seen over the years are better than the actual kits that get released.

Hopefully, Nike take some inspiration from this design in the future and who knows, maybe we could see something similar in a few years.

