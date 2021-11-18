American Striker To Make European Leap Over To Liverpool?

Ricardo Pepi, the latest USMNT young superstar, has taken Major League Soccer by storm at just the age of 18. Could he be on his way across the pond and to Anfield?

Ricardo Pepi has exploded onto the scene in his little time with FC Dallas of the MLS. He has started the last few games of World Cup qualifiers for Gregg Berhalter and the US Men's National Team.

Pepi has been the one relied upon in the number nine spot during the past few months of qualifiers. With his decision to join the US over Mexico, Pepi has seen his stock rise and European clubs have taken notice.

Pepi has been regarded as one of the hottest young prospects in world football and has been linked to the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, and more of the world's top clubs.

Could Pepi be making a switch in January during the MLS offseason and would he be a fit with Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool?

Liverpool are slowly coming to the realization that the future of the number nine spot in their lineup will need to be replaced.

As Roberto Firmino continues to get older, the position will need to have a replacement waiting in the wings and even may see Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp change his tactics to a more out and out striker approach.

A more youth resurgence in the attack will need to be At just 18-years-old, Pepi could be the future goalscorer the Reds need to progress their lethal attack. P

epi is long, tall, good strength, and a good nose for goal as he has scored 13 goals in the MLS and scored three goals in six US caps as of late.

Pepi is more of a true number nine where he uses his pure strength and build to hold up defenders and strike the ball with velocity.

He won't have the same technical ability as a Firmino, but Firmino has revolutionized the position under Klopp and is one of the best false nine players in the world.

If Pepi were to come to Anfield, the entire attacking philosophy would have to be restructured or Klopp would have to work his magic and develop other aspects of Pepi's game.

Pepi, the future face of the USMNT, will look to take his next move very seriously as it could either enhance his development or hault it.

Could the American view Liverpool and working with the best manager in the world Jurgen Klopp tempt him to take his talents to Merseyside?

