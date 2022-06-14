Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

An In Depth Look At What Darwin Nunez Brings To Liverpool

With Liverpool now having confirmed the arrival of Darwin Nunez, we take a look at what the Uruguayan brings to Anfield.

Early on Sunday afternoon, respected journalist Paul Joyce broke the news that Liverpool and Benfica were on the verge of agreeing a deal with it since being confirmed that a deal had been agreed. 

The 22-year-old has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, especially from Manchester United and Newcastle. However, Liverpool were Nunez's first choice destination and filled his ambitions of winning trophies. 

Darwin Nunez

So, what does Nunez bring to Liverpool?

Firstly, he's a goalscorer. Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 games last season, emphasising his reliability and availability. This is very important, as you want to be able to rely on your flashy new signing to be fit for selection in the crunch games.

At 6'2", he offers a massive aerial threat and precise crosses from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson could see records get broken.

Nunez signs a six-year-deal, indicating that Jurgen Klopp sees the striker out-reigning him and being at the club for many years to come. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There's no denying - it's an exciting signing.

Nunez has no real weakness to his game but if you had to pick one then you'd have to say his link-up play. He has time on his hands though and there isn't a rush due to the abundance of quality Liverpool are already blessed with in the forward area.

Klopp has described him as a "wonderful player" and said "He thinks we suit him and we believe he is the right fit for us – so let’s do it".

When can we see Nunez in action?

Nunez will start pre-season training with the rest of the squad before Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield on 30 July.

All eyes will not just be on Nunez but also on Erling Haaland, who was officially unveiled yesterday as a signing for the Premier League champions.

It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top in that game, but on the whole, both players will be judged at the end of the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Darwin Nunez Alisson Becker
Transfers

'He Seems To Have More Control Over Transfers' - Pundit On Jurgen Klopp's Pursuit Of 'Brilliant' Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew11 minutes ago
Erling Haaland Manchester City
Transfers

'Needs Must For Liverpool' - Pundit On Reds Response To Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew31 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Revealed: Darwin Nunez Shirt Number For Liverpool Following Transfer From Benfica

By Damon Carr33 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Darwin Nunez's style of play

By Colin D'Cunha1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez Alisson Becker
Transfers

'I'm Very Grateful' - Jurgen Klopp Thanks Anfield Hierarchy As Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'How May I Assist You' - Trent Alexander-Arnold Posts Funny Twitter Message As Liverpool Confirm Signing Of Darwin Nunez From Benfica

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Watch: Darwin Nunez's Announcement Video, As He Completes His Transfer To Liverpool From Benfica

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Better Than Haaland' - Twitter Reacts To Darwin Nunez Signing For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago