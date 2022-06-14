An In Depth Look At What Darwin Nunez Brings To Liverpool

With Liverpool now having confirmed the arrival of Darwin Nunez, we take a look at what the Uruguayan brings to Anfield.

Early on Sunday afternoon, respected journalist Paul Joyce broke the news that Liverpool and Benfica were on the verge of agreeing a deal with it since being confirmed that a deal had been agreed.

The 22-year-old has attracted a lot of attention in recent months, especially from Manchester United and Newcastle. However, Liverpool were Nunez's first choice destination and filled his ambitions of winning trophies.

So, what does Nunez bring to Liverpool?

Firstly, he's a goalscorer. Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 games last season, emphasising his reliability and availability. This is very important, as you want to be able to rely on your flashy new signing to be fit for selection in the crunch games.

At 6'2", he offers a massive aerial threat and precise crosses from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson could see records get broken.

Nunez signs a six-year-deal, indicating that Jurgen Klopp sees the striker out-reigning him and being at the club for many years to come.

There's no denying - it's an exciting signing.

Nunez has no real weakness to his game but if you had to pick one then you'd have to say his link-up play. He has time on his hands though and there isn't a rush due to the abundance of quality Liverpool are already blessed with in the forward area.

Klopp has described him as a "wonderful player" and said "He thinks we suit him and we believe he is the right fit for us – so let’s do it".

When can we see Nunez in action?

Nunez will start pre-season training with the rest of the squad before Liverpool face Manchester City in the Community Shield on 30 July.

All eyes will not just be on Nunez but also on Erling Haaland, who was officially unveiled yesterday as a signing for the Premier League champions.

It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top in that game, but on the whole, both players will be judged at the end of the season.

