Analysis: A Deeper Dive Into Darwin - Liverpool's Record Signing From Benfica

It's been one whole month since Liverpool announced the signing of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez for a club-record £85 Million from Benfica. Since then, Pre-season training has started and the new number '27' has even taken to the field for the first time in an LFC kit.

Now the dust has somewhat settled and the world has had a glimpse of Nunez in a Liverpool side, here is an analysis of who and what Klopp purchased... as well as who he may become.

Firstly it is important to understand why Jurgen Klopp decided to bring Darwin Nunez to Liverpool. Factor one is down to his dazzling Anfield audition in the UEFA Champions League for Benfica which made Klopp and Liverpool "Fall in Love".

Then factor two is the obvious fact that Sadio Mane needed replacing and Klopp needed to "Refresh the way we play". The former number '10' spent most of 2022 in a makeshift center-forward role, where he thrived. With Liverpool shuffling their system around Mane being a newly found '9', a spanner was in the works when the Senegalese international announced his desire to move elsewhere.

The solution became clear as day, replace the natural 'winger' with the center-forward that amazed Jurgen's Reds at Anfield months previously.

Thanks to our friends at twenty3, exploring the fine details of the Uruguayan forward has never been easier. Darwin Nunez's heatmap during the 2021/22 campaign is a thing of beauty, one that may have made Klopp's decision to sign him much easier.

The Liverpool Manager has labelled Nunez as 'A proper number 9'. This is true. He is physical, both in nature and performance, sharp, clinical, and has great anticipation just to name a few. However, the fact his heatmap suggests he is both prone and able to drift to the left wing means he completely covers the roles and positions which Sadio Mane played.

So Liverpool was hooked and Nunez fits the bill, but how does the forward compare to the acquisition league competitors Manchester City bought, Erling Haaland. After all, the teams have been battling for glory for the best part of five years now, with many only expecting the duel for dominance to continue.

The graph provided shows Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland are incredibly similar in the majority of areas, Based on their performances last season, Nunez likes to have the ball at his feet more, sharing the number of touches in the opposition's box but attempting to dribble much more often. Darwin also provides his teammates much more shooting opportunities.

Haaland just betters Nunez in terms of XG (expected goals), including the likelihood of scoring post a shot taking action and nonpenalty goals. The inference from this graph is that Darwin Nunez is the player who prefers to be on the ball more and has success at doing so, whereas Haaland's attacking actions suggest he possesses a slightly more clinical nature.

With that said, the margins are fine across the board between the two.

It's not just Premier League rivals Liverpool's new forward can be compared against, Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus also happens to be in the same age bracket as both Haaland and Nunez, here is how the two compare.

Quite frankly, Nunez trumps Vlahovic in all the decisive, key areas in this graph. Basing the ability of Darwin using this data, he is an elite prospect, particularly in his age group, in the center-forward position compared to another highly regarded player across the continent.

Lastly, a lazy misconception of the ability of Darwin Nunez may come from the fact he played in the Portuguese league last season, which is considered to be outside Europe's 'Top 5 Leagues'. Darwin's numbers in the UEFA Champions League disprove this theory.

The Graph above shows that on the big midweek occasions last campaign, Darwin Nunez performed in a more clinical nature, boosting the same goals scored, improving all forms of goal-scoring XG, whilst reducing his number of shots taken. Extremely resourceful numbers on such a stage.

It will certainly be interesting to see how these numbers improve even more now Nunez is at a possession-heavy team in Liverpool.

The Uruguayan is a Klopp player, pure and simple. Extremely capable of defending from the front, he boasted an 81% success rate of the interceptions he attempted, made over one tackle per 90 minutes as well as over 15 pressures each game.

With Liverpool refreshing their style this upcoming season, I believe there is no better way to usher in a new attacking evolution than signing Darwin Nunez.

Nunez will next have the opportunity to feature tomorrow as Liverpool takes on Premier League opposition Crystal Palace in Singapore.

