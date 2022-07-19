Analysis: Jude Bellingham - Liverpool's Long-Term Transfer Target

Jude Bellingham is still only 19 years old, just let that sink in. After an unbelievable debut campaign at Birmingham City at only 16 years of age, Bellingham's meteoric rise was in full motion. Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund snapped up the midfielder for around £22.5 million and never looked back.

Since, Bellingham has dazzled fans around the world with performances and qualities beyond his years, drawing comparisons to the likes of Steven Gerrard, displaying that similar grit, hunger, and desire are in his DNA.

Jurgen Klopp has already admitted he is an admirer of the player after telling a group of reporters at Liverpool's training ground via (Goal) "He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player. Well, that’s the only problem with that player!"

With Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggesting Jude Bellingham is the perfect player, Liverpool may look to plan a move next summer, as the reds expect no further signings this window ( as reported by The Athletic).

With a potential move in the pipeline, it's important to understand the data behind the player Liverpool are interested in. Thanks to our friends at twenty3, that is easier than ever to do.

My first impression of this graph is how unique it is, and then how special it is that these numbers belong to a player during a season they were 18/19 years old. Bellingham poses relentless braveness for his age, attempting the most dribbles for players in his position group at four per game.

Thiago provides a good amount of dribbles attempted and completed, but lacks the attacking edge and output that Bellingham possesses. Dortmund's number '22' is one of the best performers in his position foshots's attempted (1.9), Assists (0.2), and both XG and expected assists.

Jude Bellingham ticks the boxes for a box-to-box midfielder with an attacking edge. The likes of ball recoveries completed in the opponent's half will have desired high numbers from Liverpool's management team, but Dortmund do tend to play on the counterattack and either win the ball deeper or do so with their frontline from a press. So these are aspects of his game that still have room for even more development.

data provided by twenty3 & LFC Transfer Room

Playing as a left-sided central midfielder last campaign, Jude Bellingham use his positions to drift left to create, as shown by most of his attempts and success coming from zones on the left-hand side of the pitch. Despite this, he still makes a good amount of passes both in the central and right-hand-sided zones.

Liverpool have recently signed Fabio Carvalho who creates from similar pockets based on his performances at Fulham, but due to his versatility, Carvalho may play as part of the forward line instead.

data provided by twenty3 & LFC Transfer Room

Further showing Bellingham's use of the left-hand side, and an inverted threat from the left-hand side could complement both Andrew Robertson on his overlap and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank, who would have even more room to operate from. Creating threats all over the pitch.

In the 2021/22 campaign alone, the England international made 44 appearances for Borussia Dortmund, a number of minutes played that would be required from an LFC player based on their lengthy fixture lists of the last few seasons. He also tallied 20 goal involvements in these games, 14 of these being assists.

With Jude Bellingham being a long-term target for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, there is no doubt that his addition would strengthen the reds' current midfield options. In addition, Bellingham has the potential to be the heartbeat of an elite club in European Football. Should Liverpool further explore the possibility of his signature, they may find themselves enquiring about a footballer with one of the highest celling's in world football today.

Data provided by twenty3 - Twitter page - Website

