Analysis: The Position That Could Get The Best Out Of Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have made multiple acquisitions this summer, Darwin Nunez joined smashing the reds record fee paid for Vigil Van Dijk, Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay was also signed after an impressive season winning Scottish Football Writers' young player of the year award.

However, Fabio Carvalho's £5 Million deal has the potential to be unbelievable bang for buck.

With pre-season friendlies still yet to be played, questions still remain surrounding where the former Fulham player will be best suited in Klopp's Liverpool system, now thanks to our friends at Twenty3 we may have some clarity.

The heatmap displays Fabio Carvalho's positioning during the 2021/22 campaign with Fulham, with the main takeaway being his tendencies to drift out on the left hand side.

With that in mind, where would the Portuguese playmaker be best suited based on positions he successfully took up last season?

When giving a verdict on this, it is important to recognise Klopp could set up with two different formations next season. The two that supporters are highly anticipating are the continuation of the 4-3-3 or a conversion to a 4-2-3-1 double pivot.

Honestly, Fabio Carvalho has all the attributes and habits to succeed in either. Should Liverpool play a 4-3-3, expect Carvalho to play on the left of the three man midfield, being the progressive dribbler with license to get forward, allowing him to pick up similar pockets on the left as he did successfully last season.

Should the reds experiment with a 4-2-3-1 formation, Carvalho would naturally take up the 10 role, once more giving him the freedom to roam and pick up pockets on the left, where he consistently manages to create from.

Fabio Carvalho

Additionally, I don't doubt that the 19-year old could also operate on the left wing completely. Should Klopp seek to rotate there, Fabio would be more than capable of doing a job in the position despite it not being his natural role. 

It's clear that Fabio Carvalho's best position is one that allows him to take up channels and pockets on the left where he can drift out to and cut in from, but the fact that at just 19-years old Carvalho could play in multiple roles for Liverpool, speaks volumes on the potential he posses.

