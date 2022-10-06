Andrew Robertson Could Make Liverpool Return Against Arsenal

The full-back role is a position that is vital for Liverpool, providing progression and creative actions from wide areas.

A boost could be handed to the Reds at the left-back spot ahead of their game against Arsenal, with a report from the Daily Mail suggesting that Andrew Robertson could make his return for the Reds ready to face the Gunners.

The Scotland captain has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury in a Champions League match against Napoli last season, leaving deputy Kostas Tsimikas to fill in down the left.

Robertson's injury did provide time for Tsimikas to show what he can do, with many fans calling for the Greek Scouser to get some first-team minutes following the inconsistent start to the season.

Liverpool have struggled in the opening stages of the season and having Robertson return to action could well be a big boost, both defensively and going forward.

The Scottish defender helps provide balance on the left-hand side, meaning Luis Diaz can provide more going forward.

Robertson could be the first of many injured players returning to action for Jurgen Klopp, who is still without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones.

He joins Ibrahima Konate in his return, as the French defender returned to training last week.

