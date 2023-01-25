Andy Robertson Explains His Role In Calvin Harris Performing At Liverpool's Trophy Parade & How Virgil van Dijk Is Now Trying To Steal His Fellow Scotsman

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has explained how he persuaded DJ Calvin Harris to perform at Liverpool's trophy parade in May.

The Reds had suffered the agony of losing the Champions League final against Real Madrid the night before but the fans turned up in their thousands to salute their heroes.

Harris played a set on the back of the bus during the parade and Robertson, speaking on the 'We Are Liverpool' podcast (via Liverpoolfc.com), explained how the surprise gig came about.

“We had it sorted for when we won the Premier League [in 2019-20]. I’d touched base with him – not tempting fate or anything – but I think we were maybe 15 or 18 points clear in February and I thought, ‘Right, let’s see if he’s available.’"

Unfortunately for the Reds, the COVID-19 restrictions meant a parade of Liverpool's first league title for 30 years could not go ahead but the Scotland captain did not forget his previous plans.

“I thought, ‘Let’s see if he wants to do it again. Luckily, Calvin was buzzing to do it. It’s probably one of the best sets he’s ever done, on a bus with players he loves watching and the fans and everything like that. It was different for him, he’s used to playing in stadiums, in Ibiza... It was fantastic. It’s something we’ll always remember.”

Liverpool's left-back also joked that fellow defender Virgil van Dijk had muscled in on his friendship with the DJ.

“Now Virg is trying to steal him off me, I think big Virg is trying to best-mate him! We’ll let those two crack on, they’re a similar height!”

The parade brought a fabulous end to a magnificent campaign that saw the Reds almost achieve the perfect season.

Moments like this will always be remembered and those memories will make players, coaches, and supporters hungry to see the club return to its best form and challenge for more trophies.

