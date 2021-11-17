Skip to main content
'Another Quiet Transfer Window Ahead' - Liverpool Fan Reaction To FSG Potential Takeover Of NHL Team Pittsburgh Penguins

Author:

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were in advanced talks to buy NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins. Reds fans have taken to social media to have their say about the news.

FSG already own Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox as well as having a stake in NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing.

John Henry

It seems now John W Henry wants to add to his sports portfolio by purchasing the NHL's Penguins.

The news yesterday has been met with mixed reaction by Liverpool fans on twitter who remain skeptical about where the money will come from for this new venture.

'Liverpool, Red Sox, and “Penguins” fans accusing each other of getting all the FSG money that even doesn’t exist'

'So now we know why there's no money to buy new players at LFC.'

'So FSG are about to purchase a controlling stake in the Pitsburgh Penguin's ice hockey team, another quiet transfer window ahead for Liverpool then' 

Not everyone saw the negative side though.

'So tired of hearing people complain about FSG buying the Penguins. They bought Liverpool and since then the Red Sox have won a World Series and LFC has won UCL title and EPL title. That care about winning #Boston #RedSox #LFC #Penguins'

