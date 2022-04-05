Anthony Taylor Confirmed As Referee for Liverpool vs Man City Title Decider

The Premier League have confirmed that referee Anthony Taylor will be in charge as Liverpool and Man City face off in a potential title decider at the Etihad on Sunday.

The decision has come with a fair amount of controversy amongst Liverpool fans with Taylor being from Manchester, making it a potential cause of bias.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Along with the appointment of Taylor, it was also confirmed that Paul Tierney would be on the VAR for the game.

Tierney is widely hated by Reds fans following his poor display as Liverpool played Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the seaon.

The ref sent off Andrew Robertson but failed to dismiss Spurs star Harry Kane for a challenge that was arguably worse than the one committed by Robertson.

As well as this, he failed to award Everton what was viewed as a clear penalty, gifting Man City a win where they should've drawn.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok