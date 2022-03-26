'At Least He Gets A Quadruple Before He Goes' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool's Divock Origi Is Close To AC Milan Transfer

After multiple sources in Italy claimed an agreement between Divock Origi and AC Milan had been reached, fans took to social media to have their say on the news.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The reports claim that the final details of his contract with the Rossoneri should be finalised in the next couple of days.

Origi is out of contract at the end of the season and with a renewal now extremely unlikely, can leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The 26 year old has scored some history defining goals for Liverpool and news of his possible departure has led to Reds fans praising the Belgian's contribution on Twitter.

'Always be a legend for the important goals scored at Liverpool, but he definitely deserves to leave and play more regular football #YNWA'

'Will be sad to see him go…it’s like he’s been at Liverpool forever, yet he’s only 26!!'

'at least he gets a quadruple before he goes'

'Good luck to the lad, deserves credit for his important goals he’s scored for #lfc don’t think many players would have played the squad role like he has'

'Tbf they have a ageing front line of zlatan Ibrahimović and Olivier giroud so they could do with a younger divock ORIGI.'

