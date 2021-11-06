Ben Woodburn Bags Brace For Hearts in Scottish Premiership

Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn has scored two goals for Hearts of Midlothian in their 5-2 win against Dundee United.

Assisted by Chris Devlin, the young Welsh international scored his first goal for his new club after joining this summer.

He squeezed past goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, who had a moment to forget after letting the shot from a tight angle dribble under him.

Woodburn bagged another after half-time

Hearts boss thinks Woodburn is destined for the top

It repays the faith shown in him by Jambos boss Robbie Neilson, who believes he could reach the very top level, speaking in September.

“I think he is a good player. He is quick, has great feet, he’s direct. He has great awareness. He has everything, really. Will he get to that top, top level? I think he has got a chance. He hasn’t really trained with us much as he has been with Wales. But when he does, you can see his quality.”

Woodburn has had several unsuccessful loan spells, but it seems as if he has found home north of the border at Tynecastle.

The Scottish side sit second after the win, climbing above Ange Postecoglou's Celtic.

