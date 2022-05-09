Skip to main content

Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Sends Liverpool Fans Crazy With Social Media Activity

Liverpool have been long linked to Benfica star Darwin Nunez this season following his burst in form that has shot him into stardom. 

The Uruguayan striker has scored 26 goals in 28 Primera Liga outings this campaign, as well as bagging six in 10 Champions League games, putting European clubs on red alert.

A reported £67 million asking price has been put on Nunez by Benfica which could be a stumbling block in any potential pursuit of the striker.

With all the links, Nunez sent Liverpool fans into a spin after liking a photo of Jurgen Klopp hugging Thiago with the caption 'Klopp <3 hugging all his players'.

It's a small hint but it does mean the connection is there, however vague it may be.

One Reddit user described the move as "In the bag," which may be a little bit overly ambitious. 

