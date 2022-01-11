Philippe Coutinho's Best Liverpool Moments

Four years after leaving Liverpool in the 2018 Winter Transfer window, Philippe Coutinho is back in English Football with Aston Villa.

The Brazilian midfielder will link up with ex-teammate, and LFC legend, Steven Gerrard - now the Head Coach at Villa Park - as he looks to give his career a reboot, after struggling to adapt to life in Barcelona, whom he left Liverpool to join.

Despite the bitter circumstances in which he left Merseyside, Coutinho is fondly remembered by Liverpool fans for his sheer talent on the pitch during his near five year stay with the Reds.

Here are some of his best moments.

Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City - 2013/14 Premier League

Philippe Coutinho, and his new Head Coach Steven Gerrard wheel away in celebration with Jon Flanagan after Coutinho scores against Manchester City. IMAGO / Sportimage

At the time, debatably Liverpool's most crucial Premier League goal ever.

In the now infamous 2013/14 season, which saw Liverpool fight tooth and nail with Manchester City for the Premier League title, which would've been Liverpool's first in the PL, City travelled to Anfield with just five games left to go in that incredible season, for what was undoubtedly each sides most important game of the campaign.

Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead courtesy of Raheem Sterling and Martin Skrtel before second half goals from David Silva and an own goal from Glen Johnson levelled the game.

As the game entered its 78th minute, with the roar of the Kop behind him, Coutinho capitalised on a poor clearance from City captain Vincent Kompany to leather in a sublime strike from just inside the area, leaving Joe Hart in the opposition goal helpless.

What a strike and what a moment at Anfield.

Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool - 2015/16 Europa League

Philippe Coutinho battles with Bastian Schweinsteiger during the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Old Trafford. IMAGO / Sportimage

Another excellent goal from the Brazilian magician, this time against the other side from Manchester.

After winning the first leg of this Europa League quarter-final 2-0 at Anfield in a performance typical of the early days under Jurgen Klopp, with the German's brand of 'Heavy metal Football' on full display, the Reds went to Old Trafford in full control.

This was however thrown into doubt, as Anthony Martial opened the scoring for the hosts from the spot after 32 minutes, as United threatened a comeback.

Step forward the little Brazilian.

In the 45th minute, Coutinho picked up the ball on the left wing, before leaving young United right-back Guillermo Varela for dead as he surged into the box.

As he charged towards David De Gea in the United goal, Coutinho had the audacity to deftly chip the ball over the advancing Spaniard at his near post, silencing Old Trafford and taking the game away from Manchester United to set up a huge quarter-final against Klopp's former side, Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool - 2016/17 Premier League

Petr Cech fails to keep out Philippe Coutinho's free-kick at the Emirates Stadium. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

A man of the match performance in the opening weekend of the season against top four rivals Arsenal ranks among one of Coutinho's best performances in red.

In a performance the showed the progress Liverpool had made under Klopp in his first nine months in charge, the Reds were electric.

Despite falling behind in the 31st minute courtesy of Theo Walcott, the Reds were strong that day, and drew level when Coutinho curled in a sublime free kick on the stroke of half-time, before Klopp's men ran riot.

Adam Lallana made it two in the 49th minute before Coutinho tapped in from a Nathaniel Clyne cross to finish an excellent 19-pass move to put Liverpool two goals clear, before Sadio Mane would add a fourth late on.

Arsenal would add two goals in the final half an hour to set up a tense finish but Liverpool would their nerve in what would be a crucial victory in a season that saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time under Klopp.

It was a game that truly summed up Coutinho, dependable, talented and absolutely magic. The Premier League is a better place with Philippe Coutinho in it, and with constant rumours linking him to a Liverpool return, there may be many more magic moments to come for the Brazilian at Anfield.

