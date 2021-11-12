Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Brazil Manager Tite Keen To Help Barcelona Midfielder Philippe Coutinho Re-Capture Liverpool Form

Author:

The inclusion of Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho in the latest national team squad raised a few eyebrows but Brazilian manager Tite has explained that he is hoping to help the player re-capture his best form.

The player recently received criticism for a perceived lack of professionalism as a substitute for Barcelona last weekend.

Talking ahead of the game which saw Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 on Friday morning, Coutinho denied the claims and Tite is keen to help him get back to his very best.

Tite On Coutinho

As reported by Sport Witness via UOL, national team manager Tite is keen to see the 29 year old re-capture his form from his day's at Anfield.

Whilst he acknowledges the player is not currently at the same level he was at Liverpool, he believes that it is not only down to Barcelona to get the best from the skillful midfielder.

Read More

“The Couto of today is not the best Couto. But he’s a great Couto. He has an average situation and a projection of a high level athlete.” 

“We are helping to bring what he is and what he was at Liverpool. This whole process is also up to us. Even knowing that now he also has conditions, if not for the whole game, but within the need to be able to contribute, give the share.”

