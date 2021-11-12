Skip to main content
Brazilian Legend Falcao Makes Claim About Ballon d'Or And Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool

Author:

Former Brazilian legend and national team manager Falcao has been talking about the upcoming Ballon d'Or awards and has given his views on the chances of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah winning.

Falcao

The Egyptian has been in scintillating form for Liverpool since the start of the season scoring 15 goals in all competitions

The 29 year old's goalscoring exploits this season are a continuation of the last campaign where he ended up with 31 goals.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Falcao On Salah's Impact And Chances Of Ballon d'Or

As reported by Kingfut.com, former Brazilian midfielder Falcao told Al-Hayah TV that he believes Salah has helped put Egyptian football on the map and stands a chance of being named the best player on the planet.

Read More

“Mohamed Salah, in the past few years, has made Egyptian football known to the world,”

“Salah has a chance to win the Ballon d’Or this year, as he put on great performances with Liverpool."

“The Egyptian national team deserves to be present in the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar, because it has distinguished players.”

