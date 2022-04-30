Skip to main content

Report: Bundesliga Club Offer Liverpool Target Huge Deal To Fend Off Reds Interest

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have offered star winger Serge Gnabry a huge £9 million per year pay rise in an effort to fend off interest from Liverpool according to reports from BILD.

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry's current deal comes to an end in the summer of 2023 with the Reds said to be interested in a transfer that could see him arrive at Anfield as a free agent.

According to the report, Gnabry is currently earning around £6.7 million per year, however, Bayern could up that to around £15.5 million in order to try and keep their man.

The former Arsenal man joined Bayern in 2017 and has helped the club to the title every year he has been there.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Author Verdict

The links between Liverpool and Gnabry seem to be too consistent to just be a coincidence. 

A move could happen, however, it seems that it would only materialize if Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah leaves the Reds.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Fidel O'Rourke
Articles

Harvey Elliott Reacts To Liverpool News On Social Media

By Sam Jones30 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Report: Liverpool Suffer Huge Setback, Throwing Jurgen Klopp’s Plans Up In The Air

By Damon Carr30 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard Jamie Carragher
Quotes

‘Let Him Play’ - Jamie Carragher Backs Liverpool Youngster To Become First Team Regular

By Sam Jones1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Newcastle
Match Coverage

Liverpool Could Go Top Against Newcastle United At St James Park As Their Premier League Title Hunt Continues

By Sam Jones10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Newcastle United v Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Newcastle Preview And Injury Update

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
News

Confirmed: Liverpool Sign Forward As Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane Contract Yet To Finalize

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

'I Love The Song...But I Am Not The Main Man' - Jurgen Klopp On His Song Created By The Liverpool Fans

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Newcastle United v Liverpool | Team News | Premier League | Firmino, Tsimikas, Jones Update

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago