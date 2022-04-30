Report: Bundesliga Club Offer Liverpool Target Huge Deal To Fend Off Reds Interest

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have offered star winger Serge Gnabry a huge £9 million per year pay rise in an effort to fend off interest from Liverpool according to reports from BILD.

Gnabry's current deal comes to an end in the summer of 2023 with the Reds said to be interested in a transfer that could see him arrive at Anfield as a free agent.

According to the report, Gnabry is currently earning around £6.7 million per year, however, Bayern could up that to around £15.5 million in order to try and keep their man.

The former Arsenal man joined Bayern in 2017 and has helped the club to the title every year he has been there.

The links between Liverpool and Gnabry seem to be too consistent to just be a coincidence.

A move could happen, however, it seems that it would only materialize if Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah leaves the Reds.

